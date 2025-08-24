Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 8/24 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Josh Fleming (4-4, 4.26) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (3-5, 7.53)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Jackson Kowar - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Clubbed three home runs on their way to a 9-7 victory over Oklahoma City on Saturday...the Rainiers took the lead in the bottom of the first inning as Samad Taylor stole home on a double-steal with Rhylan Thomas...Tacoma put up a crooked number in the second inning as Spencer Packard clubbed a three-run home run, his ninth of the season...the Comets struck back for three runs in the top of the fourth to make it a one-run ballgame at 4-3...Miles Mastrobuoni hit his first home run of the season with Tacoma in the bottom of the fourth inning, giving Tacoma a 5-3 lead...Ben Williamson led off the sixth inning with a solo blast, his fourth of the year to make it 6-3...the Comets scored one more in the seventh inning to get within 6-4 before Packard struck again in the eighth with a two-run triple, followed by an RBI double from Taylor to give Tacoma a 9-4 lead...Oklahoma City plated three runs in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate, but Collin Snider was able to finish off the 9-7 victory with his first save of the year.

SAMAD SWIPES HOME: In the first inning of Tacoma's 9-7 victory on Saturday, Rhylan Thomas and Samad Taylor pulled off a double steal, with Taylor swiping home...it's the second time this year that a Rainier has stolen home, as Taylor and Thomas pulled off the feat on July 19...Taylor joins Nashville's Freddy Zamora and Oklahoma City's Hunter Feduccia as the only Triple-A players with multiple steals of home this season...Saturday's theft was Taylor's third career steal of home with Tacoma, the most of any Rainier since 2005 and only the second Rainier to tally multiple steals of home (also: Hunter Brown, from 2005-06)...Taylor is the only Rainier since 2005 to record multiple steals of home in a single season...Taylor's three steals of home are tied for the most by a PCL player since 2005, one of five to do so (also: Ben Copeland - accomplished from 2008-10, Nolan Fontana - 2015-19, Rey Fuentes - 2015-17 and Jonathan Villar 2015-22).

PACK-MAN: OF Spencer Packard drove in five RBI in Saturday's 9-7 victory over Oklahoma City, his second game with at least five RBI this season (also: May 28, career-high six)...Packard's five RBI out of the ninth spot in the order are tied for the second-most by a PCL hitter this season, trailing only Chad Wallach's eight RBI on June 24 (two grand slams)...Packard's five RBI are the most for a Rainier out of the nine-hole this season and tied for the most by a Rainier since 2005, done seven times, most recently by Riley Unroe on September 23, 2023...Packard recorded a triple and a home run in the game, just the fifth time since 2005 a Rainier in the ninth spot in the lineup recorded a triple and a home run in the same game, last done by Ian Miller on April 15, 2019.

BEN'S BASHING IN AUGUST: Since he was optioned to Tacoma on July 31, INF Ben Williamson has been on a tear, hitting .392 (20x51) with one double, one triple, four home runs, 15 RBI and eight walks to eight strikeouts...following his 3-for-4 game on Saturday, he boosted his August OPS to 1.161, the highest of any month in his career...his .475 on-base percentage in August is also the best of any month in his career, as his is .686 slugging percentage...Williamson's six steals this month are also the most in a month in his career.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: INF Leo Rivas has been amongst the league's best at getting on base...since June 1, he leads the PCL with a .467 on-base percentage, drawing a league-best 51 walks, stealing 21 bases in that time, the fourth-most in the league...he also sports a .945 OPS since June 1, the ninth-best in the league...among PCL hitters with at least 250 plate appearances this year, Rivas leads the league with a 20.5% walk rate (per FanGraphs), over two points higher than the next-closest (OKC's Austin Gauthier - 18.4%)...also among PCL hitters with 250 plate appearances, Rivas ranks second in the league with a 151 wRC+ (per FanGraphs).

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole two more bases on Friday night, following his career-high three stolen bases on Thursday night, his second game with three steals this season (also: July 31 at Sugar Land)...Taveras is the second Rainier (Leo Rivas - July 30-31) and the fourth different player in the PCL this season to steal multiple bases in consecutive games this season...Taveras is 20-for-21 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year and has been successful in each of his last 19...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 19 steals are the most in the minor leagues without getting caught.

AND THE RAINIERS KEEP RUNNING, RUNNING: The Rainiers stole four more bases on Saturday night, their fifth consecutive game with multiple steals...it's Tacoma's second multi-stolen base streak of at least five games this season, no other PCL team has done it more than once...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams to have a five-game streak with multiple steals, doing so in six-straight games from July 29-August 3...the Salt Lake Bees (six games, July 26-August 1) are the only other PCL team with a streak longer than five games... dating back to July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 74 bases in 82 attempts, the most steals in the minor leagues in that time...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 49 bases in 53 attempts.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his third-inning walk on Saturday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 24 games, tied for the longest streak by a Rainier this season (Tyler Locklear, 24G, June 27-active)...over his 24-game streak, Ford is hitting .275 (25x91) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 23 with a .966 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...since July 23, Ford's seven home runs are tied for the fifth-most in the league, his 23 RBI are the sixth-most in the PCL and ranks fourth with a 1.022 OPS...in August, eight of his 13 hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and five home runs).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 2-1 in 10 innings to the Athletics on Saturday night, collecting three hits in the loss...Randy Arozarena accounted for Seattle's lone run, hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning...George Kirby logged a quality start, throwing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out three in the no-decision.







