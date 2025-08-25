Gauthier Leads Comets to Win in Series Finale

Published on August 24, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Austin Gauthier connected on four hits including the go-ahead hit for the Oklahoma City Comets who went on to hold the Tacoma Rainiers scoreless over the final seven innings in a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. The Comets quickly took the lead, loading the bases in the first inning before bringing in a run on a sacrifice fly by Nick Senzel. Tacoma evened the score, 1-1, on a double steal in the bottom of the inning and took a 3-1 lead in the second inning on a RBI ground-rule double by Blake Hunt and a RBI groundout. The Comets then closed the game with five unanswered runs to take the lead as the Rainiers were held scoreless over the final seven innings. With two outs in the third inning, CJ Alexander knocked a RBI double into right-center field to cut Tacoma's lead to one run. Gauthier then put the Comets back in front for good with a two-run single for a 4-3 OKC advantage. Senzel hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to push OKC's lead to two runs and Noah Miller added a RBI single in the ninth inning for a 6-3 Comets lead.

Of Note:

- With the win, the Comets earned a 3-3 series split to stay undefeated in road series this season and improve to 10-0-2 through its first 12 road series of 2025. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 15 straight road series (13-0-2).

-Comets pitchers held the Rainiers scoreless over the final seven innings as Oklahoma City allowed a total of three runs for the fewest runs by a Comets opponent since a 7-2 win against Albuquerque Aug. 15. Entering Sunday, opponents had scored at least five runs in seven straight games...Landon Knack (4-5) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings for the second time this month and he did not allow a hit after the second inning...Michael Kopech pitched a perfect seventh inning as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, throwing 16 pitches (nine strikes) to earn a hold...José Rodríguez closed the game with 2.0 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season with OKC.

-Austin Gauthier reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk. He collected his second four-hit game of the season, last doing so July 23 at Reno. He hit safely in all four of his games in Tacoma this week, going 9-for-15 (.600) with seven RBI and four walks.

-Nick Senzel hit his 12th home run of the season and second during the series in Tacoma. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs and has six RBI over his last four games.

-Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a double and has now reached base safely in 24 consecutive games with OKC, tying his season-long and team-high stretch from May 16-June 19...Over his 15 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 21-for-59 (.356) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 20 runs, 17 walks and 13 stolen bases.

-Kiké Hernández made the fifth appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk on his 34th birthday and played three innings in left field. Through his five games with the Comets in Tacoma, Hernández went 5-for-14 with two doubles, three RBI and two walks.

- Hyeseong Kim continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, playing seven innings in center field, and making his fourth appearance with the Comets in Tacoma...He went 1-for-5 and scored a run. Through his four games with the Comets this week in Tacoma, Kim hit safely in each game, going 5-for-16 and scoring three runs.

-CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs. He now has 32 hits through 20 games in August, including 16 extra-base hits, with 16 RBI and 22 runs scored.

-The Comets' 16 hits marked the third time during the six-game series in Tacoma they had 15 hits or more in a game as all 10 OKC players with an at-bat tallied at least one hit...Oklahoma City has now scored six or more runs in six of the last seven games and five or more runs in nine of the last 10 games.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, t he Comets open a six-game interleague series against the Memphis Redbirds of the International League at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday. All $2 Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including Comets Ale. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.