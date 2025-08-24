Isotopes Claim 10-6 Victory Over Aviators

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -The Isotopes tallied 12 hits while Adael Amador went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double and Sterlin Thompson belted his 14th homer of the year, a two-run shot, to lead Albuquerque to a 10-6 win Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With a win, the Isotopes hold a 3-2 series lead for the seventh time in 2025 (last: August 12-27, at Oklahoma City, 3-3 split). Overall, the club has won just one such set and split five (only series win: May 27-June 1 vs. Sugar Land).

-Andrew Quezada recorded his first career save after tossing 4.0 innings and allowing two runs with four punchouts. It was the second 4.0 inning save for the Isotopes since 2005 (other: Rich Dorman, April 11, 2007, vs. Iowa, 12-8 win).

-It's also just the second time in 2025 the Isotopes have recorded saves in two-straight games (also: July 6-8 vs. El Paso and at Round Rock, respectively).

-Albuquerque was caught stealing three times, the most in a game since April 14, 2018, vs. Salt Lake and seventh time since 2005.

-Sterlin Thompson tallied his sixth outfield assist of the year, throwing out a Las Vegas runner at first base, the first Isotope to record an outfield assist at first base since Jordan Beck on August 3, 2024, at Las Vegas.

-The Isotopes turned five doubleplays on the night, the fifth time since 2005 the club has turned five in a contest (others: June 4, 2007, at Fresno; June 2, 2015, vs. Iowa; July 19, 2018, vs. ELP; June 21, 2023, at Reno).

-Albuquerque has scored 28 runs over their last three games and have recorded double-digit tallies in two of its last three games after doing so just once in the previous 17 contests.

-Sam Hilliard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk for his fifth-straight multi-hit game. During streak, is 11-for-22 with three homers, three doubles, one triple and seven RBI. Has an eight-game hit streak and a hit in 13 of his last 14 games.

-Adael Amador went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Over his last two games, is 7-for-10 with one double, triple, homer and nine RBI. In eight games since being sent down to Albuquerque August 3, is 12-for-31 with two doubles, two triples, one homer, seven walks and 12 RBI.

-Blaine Crim went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, his second-straight multi-hit game (5x8, double and RBI). Over his last eight games, is slashing .393/.526/.464 with 11 hits, two doubles, three homers and eight walks after going 2-for-22 in his first six games with the club. Has reached base in 20 of his 38 plate appearance during the span (hit-by-pitch).

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-3 with his 14th homer of the year, two RBI and a walk. His 14 dingers on the year ties a career-high set in 2023 with Spokane (7) and Hartford (7). Extended his on-base streak to 17 games, slashing .404/.530/.712 with two doubles, one triple, four homers, 11 walks and 12 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start German Marquez for his second rehab start while Mitch Spence is expected to take the hill for Las Vegas.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2025

