Kaiser and Troy Lead Comeback Win in Series Finale vs. Salt Lake

Published on August 24, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Reno Aces (15-36, 52-74) defeated the Salt Lake Bees (24-27, 52-73), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a 10-8 victory on Sunday at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Connor Kaiser and Tommy Troy powered the Aces' offense. Kaiser reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a walk. The infielder delivered the go-ahead knock in the sixth inning, plating René Pinto with an RBI single. Kaiser has been a steady contributor in the second half, slashing .319/.397/.522 with 10 extra-base hits and 10 RBI across 20 games.

Troy was just as productive, finishing with three hits and three RBI. He put Reno on the board early, launching a solo home run off Dakota Hudson to lead off the game. Since joining the Aces, Troy has impressed in 16 games, hitting .299 (20-for-67) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Jordan Lawlar added to the attack, going 3-for-5 with two RBI, including a key insurance run in the ninth on a single that scored Kaiser. Arizona's top prospect has been a difference-maker when healthy, batting .317/.403/.571 with 21 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, and 50 RBI in 61 games this season.

The Aces now return to Greater Nevada Field to host the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The series opens Tuesday, August 26.

Notable Aces:

Connor Kaiser: 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Tommy Troy: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-5, 2 RBI

