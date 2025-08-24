Chihuahuas Fall in 11 Innings Saturday in Sacramento

Sacramento shortstop Osleivis Basabe hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the 11th inning Saturday to give the River Cats a 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. Sacramento has won four of the first five games of the series, with all four wins decided by one run.

Neither team scored in the first six innings and the Chihuahuas took a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh on solo home runs by Luis Campusano and Tirso Ornelas. Campusano has six home runs and 12 RBIs in his nine games played on the current road trip. Chihuahuas designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 11th before Sacramento's two runs in the bottom of the 11th. Perlaza also hit his Minor League Baseball-leading 40th double of the season in the loss.

El Paso starter Randy Vásquez pitched five shutout innings in his second Triple-A start of the season. The Chihuahuas dropped to 3-7 in extra innings, while the River Cats advanced to 7-1.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, River Cats 5 Final Score (08/23/2025)

Team Records: El Paso (68-56, 30-19), Sacramento (66-59, 30-20)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (1-1, 6.57) vs. Sacramento RHP Trevor McDonald (9-6, 5.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







