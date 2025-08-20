OKC Comets Game Notes - August 19, 2025

Published on August 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (25-20/71-49) at

Tacoma Rainiers (29-16/67-53)

Game #121 of 150/Second Half #46 of 75/Home #64 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-5, 7.49) vs. TAC-LHP Josh Fleming (4-3, 3.97)

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | Cheney Stadium | Tacoma, Wash. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game road series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 9:05 p.m. CT at Cheney Stadium. Of the 30 games remaining in the second half of the PCL season for Oklahoma City, 12 games will be played on the road against the Rainiers...Tacoma enters this week's series 4.0 games ahead of the Comets in the second-half PCL standings. The Rainiers are in second place overall in the second-half standings, while the Comets are tied for fourth place.

Last Game: Home runs by Ryan Ward, Kody Hoese and CJ Alexander led the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-5 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The homers - each hit with two outs - accounted for seven of the Comets' runs in the series finale between the teams. Oklahoma City scored three runs in the third inning and went on to lead the rest of the game. Alexander hit a RBI triple before Ward sent a two-run homer out to left field for a 3-0 advantage. Albuquerque loaded the bases in the fourth inning and brought in runs on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly to trim OKC's lead to one run. The Comets responded with five runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Hoese and two-run homer by Alexander. Oklahoma City went ahead, 9-2, on a RBI groundout by Austin Gauthier in the fifth inning. Albuquerque chipped away at OKC's lead, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and a two-run home run by Sam Hilliard in the seventh inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-5) is scheduled to make his fourth start of August with OKC...Knack most recently pitched Aug. 13 against Albuquerque, allowing six runs on four hits, two walks and a hit by pitch over 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 12-4 defeat. He began that outing by retiring 12 of 13 batters through four innings before the Isotopes had six straight batters reach base prior to recording the first out of the fifth inning...He has allowed at least six runs in back-to-back outings and through three starts in August is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA (13.1 IP)...During his start Aug. 2 against Salt Lake, Knack tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings and became the third Comets pitcher with 11 or more strikeouts this season...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 54 runs (52 ER) and 63 hits over 53.0 IP across 11 games, with opponents batting .294 with nine homers. He's allowed at least four runs in eight of the 11 outings and at least five runs in six of the 11 games...His 64 runs allowed overall this season are the most by a Comets pitcher, while his 70 strikeouts are second-most on the team...Knack has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 4-2 2024: 8-7 All-time: 74-75 At TAC: 24-41

The Comets travel to Tacoma for the second series of the season between the teams and first of two during the final five weeks of the season at Cheney Stadium...Oklahoma City won the first series of the season between the teams April 15-20 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2, as the Comets closed out the series with three straight wins, including both games of a series finale doubleheader...The Comets outscored the Rainiers, 25-21, and Alex Freeland hit five doubles over six games...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also won six of the final eight games between the teams last season...Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Cheney Stadium has not been a hospitable locale for OKC the last several years, as the team is 2-7 in its last nine games, 3-10 in the last 13 games and 8-20 over the last 28 games.

Summer Seesaw: The Comets won two of the final three games of their series against Albuquerque to improve to 6-3 in the last nine games overall...OKC is now 25-20 during the second half of the season, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading to into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They snapped out of that funk by winning four straight before going 2-3 over the last five games...Oklahoma City still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 71-49, but is 9-12 over the last 21 games and 7-8 in the month of August.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit three home runs Sunday - all with two outs and all with at least one runner on base - after not homering in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday for the first time since July 20 and 22...The Comets have hit 151 home runs this season - third-most in the PCL overall. However, only 59 of those home runs have been hit at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season - third-fewest for a PCL team at home in 2025 - while the Comets' 92 home runs hit on the road pace all teams in the Minors this season...The Comets allowed three home runs across the final two games against Albuquerque after allowing just one home run over the previous five games.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with a triple, home run, three RBI and scored two runs Sunday. He now has a team-leading five home runs, 24 hits and 16 runs in August and is tied for the team lead with 13 RBI this month. He also paces the PCL in hits, extra-base hits (13), total bases (49) in August while slashing .436/.508/.891 and hitting safely in 12 of 14 games...Alexander has hit safely in five straight games, batting .409 (9x22) with five extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored...He has homered five times this month after being held without a home run in June and July.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward connected on a two-run home run in the third inning Sunday for his PCL-leading 29th home run of the season and his first homer since July 25 in Reno...With the two-run homer, Ward tied OKC's single-season record for RBI by a player during the Bricktown era (since 1998), matching Jason Martin's total from 2022. The 107 RBI leads the Minors this season...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 137 hits, 61 extra-base hits and 260 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season as he has 29 homers and 28 doubles.

Baker the Hit Maker: Luken Baker finished with a team-high and season-high three hits Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double and run scored. He has hit safely in each of his first six games with OKC, going 11-for-23 (.478) with four extra-base hits, four walks and four RBI...Including his last game with Memphis Aug. 2, Baker has hit safely in seven consecutive Triple-A games (12x28) with seven RBI...Baker was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 4 from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Road Maps: The Comets own the league's best road record at 38-19 this season and are 9-0-2 through their first 11 road series of 2025. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 14 straight road series (12-0-2) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...OKC is 12-5 over the last 17 away games...The Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in road games, while their 92 home runs, 426 runs (7.5 RPG) and 617 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +122 run differential in road games...While at home, the Comets are 5-11 in their last 16 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 33-30 overall at home this season. All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-4. The Comets own a -12 run differential at home despite being three games above .500.

String of Robberies: Albuquerque notched two more steals Sunday and went 18-for-18 in their stolen base attempts last series, with 17 stolen bases over the final five games, including two games with seven or more steals. The Comets have allowed a league-leading 173 stolen bases this season and have also allowed the most stolen bases in the league each of the last two seasons - 214 in 2023 and 225 in 2024...On the other side, OKC ranks second in the PCL with 165 steals - the team's most since 2013.

Around the Horn: Kody Hoese finished with a season-high three RBI Sunday with his fifth home run of the season, a walk and two runs. He has hit safely in four straight games and 13 of his last 14 games...Chuckie Robinson has hit safely in six straight games (10x22). Since the All-Star Break, Robinson is batting .397 (25x63) with 15 RBI and 14 runs over 17 games...Esteury Ruiz has reached base in his last 18 games with the Comets and leads the PCL with 46 stolen bases this season, including 45 with Oklahoma City.







