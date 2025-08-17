OKC Comets Game Notes - August 17, 2025

Albuquerque Isotopes (18-26/49-69) at

Oklahoma City Comets (24-20/70-49)

Game #120 of 150/Second Half #45 of 75/Home #63 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 27.00) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-0, 6.08)

Sunday, August 17, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their current and season series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Albuquerque has a 3-2 edge in the current series and the Comets need a win today to secure a series split and avoid their fourth series loss of the season...Oklahoma City has a one-game lead in the overall season series with the Isotopes, 9-8.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets led early, but the Albuquerque Isotopes came back to send the Comets to a 7-5 loss Saturday night in a back-and-forth game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City went ahead, 1-0, in the first inning on a RBI single by Luken Baker. Albuquerque evened the score in its next at-bat on a RBI single by Owen Miller. The Comets went back in front in the second inning on a RBI triple by Esteury Ruiz to lead, 2-1. Albuquerque then took its first lead of the night in the fourth inning, scoring three runs via a solo home run by Michael Toglia and two-run homer by Drew Romo. After the Isotopes added a run in the fifth inning for a 5-2 lead, the Comets scored two runs in the bottom of the inning on a fielder's choice. The teams exchanged runs in the seventh inning, including Baker's second RBI single of the night to cut the deficit to one run. Albuquerque added its seventh run of the game in the ninth inning on a RBI single by Sean Bouchard.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero makes his fourth start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes at the end of July...He started Tuesday's series opener against the Isotopes, allowing five runs on seven hits, including a home run, over 4.0 IP with one walk and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 8-6 win...He tossed 5.0 scoreless innings Aug. 6 in El Paso and limited the Chihuahuas to three hits, one walk and one hit batter with three strikeouts in OKC's 7-6 loss...He has also made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 IP with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings...Romero made four starts with OKC last season for his first career outings in Triple-A, going 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings with five homers...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 9-8 2024: 16-8 All-time: 163-135 At OKC: 89-62

The Comets and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of 2025 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 10-15 in Albuquerque after they split their first series in OKC May 6-11...Although the Comets entered this week leading the season series, the Isotopes outscored OKC, 116-109, through the first 12 meetings this season and hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 12. Albuquerque is currently tied for the PCL lead with 154 home runs this season...Michael Chavis led the Comets with 17 hits through the first 12 games, while he and Hunter Feduccia both had a team-high nine RBI...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The Isotopes won the 2023 series between the teams.

Summer Seesaw: The Comets lost for the third time in the last four games Saturday night, following a four-game winning streak...OKC is now 24-20 during the second half of the season, but the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading to into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They snapped out of that funk by winning four straight before going 1-3 over the last four nights...Oklahoma City still owns the best overall record in the PCL at 70-49 but is 8-12 over the last 20 games and 6-8 in the month of August.

Home Repairs Needed: The Comets fell to 4-11 in their last 15 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with last night's loss. They are 32-30 overall at home this season, but are 8-12 during the second half in Bricktown. Additionally, after starting the season 8-4 at home, the Comets are 24-26 since...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-3 in series overall this season. The Comets won each of their two first six-game home series this season, but including the current series, they now have only won one of the last eight six-game home series...The Comets own a -16 run differential at home despite being two games above .500...The current 4-11 slide has occurred against Sugar Land, Salt Lake and Albuquerque. Those three teams are a combined 59-108 in all other road games this season...During the 15-game slide, the Comets have allowed 108 runs (7.2 per game), with at least six runs in 11 of the 15 and at least eight runs in seven of the 15. There has been at least one inning of three-plus runs by the opponent in 13 of the 15 games (18 total)...Over the last 25 times the Comets have scored five or more runs at home, they are 14-11. From the start of 2023 until the current 25-game stretch, the team's record was 71-23 (.753) when scoring at least five runs at home.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with a double and scored two runs Saturday. He has five hits over the last two games and seven hits over his last four games, going 7-for-17...He has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games this month and is batting .440 (22x50) with a team-leading 22 hits, including 11 for extra bases, and 12 runs scored in August along with 10 RBI. His hits and extra-base hits are tied for most in the league to start August, while he ranks third in AVG, second in SLG (.840) and third in OPS (1.357)...He has homered four times this month after being held without a home run in June and July.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward reached base three times Saturday night, collecting two hits, and has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games...He holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998 with a Minor League-leading 105 RBI this season. He is now two RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 136 hits, 60 extra-base hits and 256 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season as he has 28 homers and 28 doubles.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-5 with a RBI triple Saturday. Over his eight games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 10-for-29 (.345) with three home runs, one triple, two doubles, nine RBI, 10 runs, 12 walks and seven stolen bases...Ruiz leads the PCL with 46 stolen bases this season, including 45 with Oklahoma City. He has the most stolen bases in a single season by an OKC player during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015) and third-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is now five stolen bases away from tying Esteban Germán for second place (50 SB in 2010) in OKC's Bricktown history.

Series of Robberies: The Isotopes recorded seven stolen bases last night and have 15 stolen bases against the Comets over the last three games after they equaled the season-high for stolen bases by an OKC opponent Thursday night with eight...The Comets have allowed a league-leading 171 stolen bases this season and have also allowed the most stolen bases in the league each of the last two seasons - 214 in 2023 and 225 in 2024. Of the 14 times in the PCL a team has stolen at least seven bases in one game starting in 2023, seven have occurred against OKC, including three times this year...The Comets did not record a stolen base last night, but their 165 stolen bases this season are second-most in the PCL and are the second-most in a single season for an OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2013 team had more (172).

Around the Horn: Saturday marked the ninth time in the last 15 games that a game was decided by two runs or less for the Comets, with OKC going 4-5 in those games...Chuckie Robinson singled and scored a run last night as he has now hit safely in six straight games (10x22). Since the All-Star Break, Robinson is batting .397 (25x63) with 15 RBI and 14 runs over 17 games...Luken Baker collected two RBI singles and drew a walk as he reached base three times Saturday. He has hit safely in each of his first five games with OKC, going 8-for-19 (.421) with three extra-base hits and four RBI...Saturday marked the ninth time in the last 12 games the Comets allowed six or more runs and they have allowed a total of 87 runs during the stretch (7.25 per game)...The Comets have won back-to-back series finales as well as three of the last four series finales.







