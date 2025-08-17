Williamson Posts Career Night, Rainiers Outlast Aviators in High-Scoring Affair

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (67-52/29-15) scored 15 runs on 17 hits to outlast the Las Vegas Aviators (68-51/19-25) 15-8 on Saturday night at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Ben Williamson posted a career-high four hits and five RBI while launching his third homer of the series in the victory. Tacoma remains in first place in the PCL, 0.5 game ahead of El Paso.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the first inning. Leody Taveas slapped a ball to the right side that got through the first baseman Cooper Bowman. Taveras reached on the error allowing Rhylan Thomas to score to put Tacoma on the board while Harry Ford advanced to third. Ben Williamson beat out a bouncing ball to second for an infield single, allowing Ford to score to extend the lead to 2-0.

Las Vegas immediately cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the first. Jacob Wilson doubled off the left field wall to begin the frame, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from Nick Martini to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Rainiers added on in the second inning. Spencer Packard walked before Samad Taylor and Thomas hit back-to-back singles with one out. With the bases loaded, Victor Robles laced a two-RBI single to left field, extending Tacoma's lead to 4-1.

The Aviators came back to tie the game during their turn at the plate in the second. Henry Bolte singled before Junior Perez worked a walk. Colby Halter doubled to score Bolte. With runners on second and third, Daniel Susac singled up the middle to tie the game at four.

Tacoma doubled a lead in the third inning, which began with a single from Taveras. Taveras eventually scored on a base hit from Williamson before Spencer Packard launched a three-run homer (8) two batters later, extending Tacoma's lead, 8-4.

Las Vegas got a run back in the fourth inning. Perez walked to begin the inning before the next two batters moved him to third. Drew Swift punched a base hit to right field to make it 8-5, Tacoma.

The Aviators came back to tie the game once again in the fifth. Zack Gelof led off with his fifth home run of the series, and Bolte built on the momentum with a base hit. Perez grounded into a fielder's choice, and he scored on Halter's second RBI double of the game, cutting the deficit to one. Swift came through with a two-out single up the middle to tie the game at eight apiece.

Tacoma quickly loaded the bases in the sixth inning. Taveras grounded into a fielder's choice to put Tacoma back on top, 9-8. With runners on second and third, Williamson drove a home run over the right field wall to mark his third of the series to give Tacoma a 12-8 lead while capping his five-RBI night.

The Rainiers scored again in the seventh, as a double from Packard followed by a triple from Taylor (6) extended Tacoma's lead to five. Thomas brought Taylor in with an RBI groundout to propel the Rainiers to a 14-8 advantage.

Tacoma scored the final run of the night in the eighth inning. Jack López scored Williamson with an RBI single after the inning began with back-to-back hits. Austin Kitchen put up a pair of zeroes in relief for the final two frames and the Rainiers held on to take game five, 15-8

William Fleming earned the win for Tacoma with 0.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Gustavo Rodriguez took the loss after tossing 1.0 inning allowing four runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

Postgame Notes:

Ben Williamson (4-5, HR, 5 RBI) is just the 8th Rainier since 2015 (2nd this season) to post at least 4 hits in a game while homering, recording 5+ RBI, and scoring at least 3 runs...Tyler Locklear achieved this feat most recently on July 22, 2025 when he went 4-5 with 2 homers, 6 RBI, and 4 runs scored.

Saturday also marks the first time that Ben Williamson has recorded 5 RBI in a game in his entire professional career...Williamson has recorded 4 RBI once, which came earlier this season on April 10 for the Rainiers in a loss to Sacramento.

Casey Lawrence made his 285th minor league start since his professional debut in 2010 on Saturday, which leads all minor leaguers. He also tops the minors in innings pitched (1,688.0), wins (112), and double plays (161) in that period.

Leo Rivas stole a base for a third consecutive game on Saturday, which is tied for the longest active streak in the PCL...Amongst players with 60-or-less games played, Rivas is tied for first in the PCL with 21 stolen bases tying Braiden Ward (ABQ).

After a pair of 3-hit performances for Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas, both remain tied for 2nd in the PCL with 133 hits apiece, trailing only Ryan Ward of Oklahoma City (136)...Thomas ranks 4th in the PCL in average (.314) while Taylor ranks 7th (.305).







