Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

TODAY'S GAME - 8/17 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (6-3, 4.56) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes (3-4, 5.84))

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Pounded out 17 hits on their way to a 15-8 win over Las Vegas on Saturday night...both sides plated runs in each of the first two innings, tied at four going into the third...Spencer Packard provided some breathing room with a three-run home run in the top of the third, which put Tacoma up 8-4 after three innings...Las Vegas managed to tie the game in the fifth inning as collected seven hits across the fourth and fifth innings...the Rainiers jumped back in front with four more runs in the top of the sixth inning, getting a three-run home run from Ben Williamson, his third of the series, extending the lead to 12-4...Tacoma manufactured three more runs over the seventh and eighth innings, aided by a Samad Taylor triple, an RBI groundout from Rhylan Thomas and an RBI single from Jack López to lead 15-8...Domingo Gonzalez and Austin Kitchen each spun a pair of hitless innings to finish off the victory.

BEN'S BASHING: Since returning to the lineup on Tuesday, INF Ben Williamson has been on fire, hitting .500 (10x20) this week against Las Vegas with three home runs and 10 RBI, three walks and three stolen bases, sporting a 1.515 OPS...Williamson set new career-highs with four hits and five RBI on Saturday night, becoming just the 30th Rainier since 2005 (and second this season: Tyler Locklear, July 22) to collect four hits and five RBI in a single game...Williamson has driven in a run in each of his last five games, the fifth different Rainier to accomplish the feat this season...Williamson entered this series against Las Vegas with five professional home runs and has hit three this week...since Tuesday, Williamson leads the PCL with 10 RBI, tied for the lead with 10 hits, ranks second with a .565 OBP, third with a .500 AVG, fourth with a 1.515 OPS and fifth with a .950 SLG.

KITCHEN HAS BEEN COOKING: Over his last 20 appearances since June 1, LHP Austin Kitchen has gone 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA (28.2 IP/6ER), walking just six while striking out 24, holding opponents to a .190 average...among PCL pitchers with at least 15 appearances since June 1, Kitchen ranks third with his 0.91 WHIP (first among left-handers), fifth with his 1.88 ERA and eighth with his 4.40 K/BB...since June 1, Kitchen has allowed an earned run in just four of his 20 appearances and has not allowed one in his last six outings.

RUNNING WILD: In their 10-9 loss on Friday night, the Rainiers stole a season-high 11 bases, the most for a Triple-A team since at least 2005, becoming just the third Triple-A team to steal at least 10 bases in the last 20 years (also: ELP - August 1, 2024 & Fresno - April 10, 2011)...the Rainiers are just the 12th full-season minor league team to steal 11 bases since 2005, and the sixth this season...since July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 54 bases in 60 attempts, the third-most steals in the minors in that time, trailing Great Lakes' 59 and St. Lucie's 63 steals...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 34 bases in 36 attempts.

FORD FINDS A WAY: By drawing three walks on Saturday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 20 games...over his 20-game on-base streak, Ford is hitting .289 (22x76) with four doubles and six home runs, driving in 21 with a 1.006 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...since July 23, Ford's 21 RBI are the third-most in the PCL and he also ranks third with a 1.085 OPS...in August, Ford is hitting .250 (10x40), with seven of his 10 hits going for extra bases (three doubles and four home runs).

MARLOWE MAKES IT HAPPEN: After starting 3-for-17 in his first five games off the Injured List, OF Cade Marlowe has picked it up in his last 15 games, hitting .413 (19x46) with seven doubles, one home run, eight RBI and 11 walks...in his 10 road games with Tacoma, Marlowe has hit .448 (13x29) with six doubles...since the 2021 season, Marlowe has tallied 26 hits at Las Vegas, the most by a Rainier since 2005 and his 18 RBI are the most as well...Marlowe is also on a 10-game hitting streak, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the league...over his streak, Marlowe is hitting .429 (15x35) with six doubles and a home run, sporting a 1.186 OPS.

ROBLES ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Victor Robles to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Robles was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 7 after making a diving catch into the netting in the right field corner at Oracle Park in San Francisco, moving to the 60-Day Injured List on April 23...in 10 games with Seattle this season, Robles hit .273 (12x44) with three doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases...in 2024 with Seattle (after he was released by Washington), Robles hit .328 in 77 games with 20 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI and 30 stolen bases (in 31 attempts)...his first appearance will be his Rainiers' debut.

MARINERS UPDATE: Seattle fell 3-1 to the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field...Bryan Woo logged another quality start, allowing one run on six hits over 6.0 innings, striking out eight...the Mariners were limited to just four hits in the loss, one of which was a home run from Eugenio Suárez, his second this season with the Mariners.







