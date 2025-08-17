Round Rock Falls to Sacramento in Series Finale, 6-2

Round Rock Express News Release







Express Held Scoreless in Final Eight Innings on Sunday Afternoon

GAME 118 | HOME GAME 60 | SUNDAY, AUGUST 17, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Diamond R H E

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS (62-58 | 26-19) 6 9 0

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (58-60 | 24-19) 2 5 0

WP: LHP Carson Whisenhunt (9-5, 4.37) FIRST PITCH: 1:09 p.m. ATTENDANCE: 3,145

LP: RHP Josh Sborz (1-1, 6.75) GAME TIME: 2:29

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 93 degrees, Sunny

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Justin Foscue 13 1 1 1 1-0 422 feet/101 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

Drew Ellis 5 5 1 1 0-0 378 feet/93 MPH Home Bullpen (Left Field)

Luis Matos 6 7 2 2 2-1 389 feet/104.2 MPH Home Run Porch (Left Field)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock got on the board in the first as LF Dustin Harris singled then 1B Justin Foscue homered on the second pitch he saw. Foscue's 13th home run gave the Express an early 2-0 advantage.

The River Cats put two on with singles from RF Luis Matos and 1B Bryce Eldridge in the fourth. After a double steal, LF Marco Luciano drove in a run with his sacrifice fly to left. Sacramento ended their 17-inning scoreless drought, trailing Round Rock 2-1.

An inning later, DH Jesus Rodriguez got aboard with a single. 3B Drew Ellis then belted his fifth home run of the year and the River Cats had a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Sacramento put two on with singles from C Logan Porter and SS Osleivis Basabe. RF Luis Matos would then double the River Cats' lead with a three-run homer to make it 6-2.

Sacramento held Round Rock scoreless through the final 8.2 innings as they took the series finale, 6-2.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

CAN'T STOP FOSS: INF Justin Foscue went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts on Sunday. Foscue has now been on-base in 20 consecutive games dating back to July 25.

GOOD TO BE HOME: Round Rock capped off the week with a league-best 2.17 ERA (13 ER/54.0 IP) while striking out 51 batters and walking 10, both of which led the PCL. LHP Michael Plassmeyer made his third start this month, allowing three hits and a run in 3.1 innings of work. The left-hander owns a 3.45 ERA in August while striking out 14 batters and walking two.

NEXT GAME: Tuesday, August 19 at St. Paul FIRST PITCH: 7:07 p.m. CT BALLPARK: CHS Field







