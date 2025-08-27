Comets Fall to Memphis

The Oklahoma City Comets dropped the first game of their interleague series against the Memphis Redbirds, 4-2, Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds, in their first trip to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since 2019, took the first lead of the game on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Comets (28-24/74-53) evened the score in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Hyeseong Kim. The Redbirds (26-26/67-58) took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring two runs on a RBI single by Noah Mendlinger and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. The Comets brought in a run on a bases-loaded walk by Esteury Ruiz in the sixth inning before a solo home run by Jimmy Crooks gave the Redbirds a 4-2 edge in the seventh inning. The Comets put the potential game-tying runs on base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Redbirds pitcher Nick Raquet struck out the next three Comets batters to end the game.

Of Note:

-The Comets lost the series opener against the International League Memphis Redbirds and have now lost three of the last four games and fell to 2-4 in the last six games...Oklahoma City is now 5-12 in its last 17 home games.

-Esteury Ruiz reached base four times and finished with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a triple, walk, RBI and run scored...He has reached base safely in 25 consecutive games for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Andre Lipcius' 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Over his 16 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 24-for-63 with 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBI, 21 runs, 18 walks and 13 stolen bases.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his third appearance with the Comets, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on five hits with two walks with four strikeouts. He faced 17 batters, throwing 75 pitches (47 strikes).

-Hyeseong Kim continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and playing seven innings at shortstop. He has hit safely in each game of his rehab assignment, going 6-for-19 over five games.

-Austin Gauthier singled, walked and scored a run and has hit safely in each of the last five games, going 10-for-18 with five walks and seven RBI.

-The Comets left the bases loaded in the second and sixth innings and went on to leave 12 runners on base. Oklahoma City went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position for the team's most at-bats with runners in scoring position without a hit during a nine-inning game since going 0-for-12 May 6, 2023 in El Paso.

-Oklahoma City drew eight walks in the game for the team's highest walk total since Aug. 9 in El Paso when OKC drew a season-high 12 walks.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







