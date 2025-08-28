Memphis Comes Back on Comets

Published on August 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Memphis Redbirds broke a tie with two runs in the ninth inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-6 defeat in a back-and-forth interleague game Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds (27-26/68-58) scored runs in the first and second innings, including a solo home run by César Prieto, to take a 2-0 lead. The Comets (28-25/74-54) cut into the deficit with a RBI double by Esteury Ruiz in the third inning before taking the lead on a three-run home run by Kody Hoese for a 4-2 edge in the fourth inning. The Redbirds responded with three runs in their next at-bat to go back in front, 5-4. In the fifth inning, a RBI single by Noah Miller tied the score, 5-5, before Chuckie Robinson's RBI single pushed the Comets in front, 6-5. Memphis knotted the score at 6-6 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning before a two-run single by Blaze Jordan in the ninth inning gave the Redbirds the lead.

Of Note:

-The Comets have lost back-to-back games to open the series against the Redbirds and are now 1-4 in the last five games and 2-5 in the last seven games overall...Oklahoma City also fell to 5-13 in their last 18 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

- Kody Hoese connected on a three-run home run in the fourth inning for his sixth home run of the season. He has hit safely in eight straight games, going 10-for-31 (.323) with 14 RBI, and he has 12 RBI over his last five games with an at-bat.

-Esteury Ruiz hit a RBI double and has now reached base safely in 26 consecutive games for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the team's longest since Andre Lipcius reached base in 28 straight games Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Over his 17 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 25-for-68 (.368) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 21 runs, 18 walks and 13 stolen bases.

-Michael Kopech continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, allowing one run on one hit over 1.0 inning, facing four batters and throwing 14 pitches (10 strikes) and was charged with a blown save.

-Hyeseong Kim was held without a hit for the first time during his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He played seven innings in left field before exiting the game...Through six games of his rehab assignment, Kim is 6-for-22.

-CJ Alexander and Noah Miller each finished with multi-hit games for the Comets. Alexander went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run and leads the PCL with 34 hits this month...Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored and has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-12.

-Austin Gauthier singled, walked and scored a run and has hit safely in each of his last six games, going 11-for-21 with six walks and seven RBI.

-After limiting opponents to a total of seven runs over the last two games, the Comets allowed eight runs Wednesday. It was the third time in the last five games the Comets allowed eight or more runs by an opponent...The 12 hits by the Redbirds Wednesday were the most for an OKC opponent since Aug. 16 against Albuquerque (13 hits).

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark To purchase tickets, visit or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.