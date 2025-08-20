Pecko Punches out Triple-A High Six Batters in Series-Opening Win

DES MOINES, IA - Behind 4.0 shutout innings from RHP Ethan Pecko and a two-run homer by Pedro León, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-24, 58-60) took a 4-3 series-opening win over the Iowa Cubs (19-27, 58-62) on Tuesday night at Principal Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Brice Matthews flicked a full-count single into left in the top of the first and stole second, his 30th stolen base of the season. However, a strikeout left him on base.

In the bottom of the first, Pecko punched out two batters while sidestepping a runner before stranding two runners in scoring position with one out in the home half of the second, including an inning-ending strikeout.

Sugar Land opened the scoring in the top of the third. After Colin Barber belted a triple off the right-field wall, León ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat and sent a towering two-run homer to left as the Space Cowboys went up, 2-0.

Zack Short muscled a single to left in the top of the fourth and César Salazar walked, putting two on with one out. With two gone in the inning, two runs scored on an error from left fielder Forrest Wall as Sugar Land doubled their lead, 4-0.

Pecko stranded two runners on base in the bottom of the third and left another runner on in the home half of the fourth after allowing a lead-off double, keeping the Cubs off the board. The right-hander held Iowa to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position while going 4.0 shutout innings and picking up six strikeouts.

Iowa cut the Space Cowboys' lead in half with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 4-2 game. RHP Rhett Kouba (W, 2-3) responded by tossing a scoreless sixth as Sugar Land took their 4-2 advantage into the latter innings.

LHP John Rooney (H,1) entered in the bottom of the seventh and faced the minimum while ringing up the first two batters of the frame. RHP Luis Contreras (H,7) preserved the Space Cowboys' 4-2 lead with a 1-2-3 inning, the first clean inning from Sugar Land. Although Iowa loaded the bases with nobody out and scored a run in the ninth, RHP Nick Hernandez (S,5) limited the damage and closed out the Space Cowboys' 4-3 win.

NOTABLE:

- Ethan Pecko went 4.0 shutout innings while striking out six batters on Tuesday, his longest outing in Triple A. Pecko has thrown five strikeouts or more in seven of his last eight Minor League baseball appearances, including all three outings in Triple A. The right-hander did not allow a run and held Iowa hitless with runners in scoring position as the Cubs went 0-for-8.

- Brice Matthews stole his 30th base of the year when he swiped second in the top of the first, becoming the second Space Cowboy in affiliated history to steal 30 bases or more in a season (Pedro León - 38, 2022). The second baseman has also reached base in 35 of his last 38 games with the Space Cowboys.

- Logan Davidson went 1-for-5 on Tuesday with a double, extending his on-base streak to 11games, with four doubles, three homers, six RBI, six walks and seven runs scored. Davidson has also recorded an extra-base hit in three-straight games.

- John Rooney has not allowed an earned run in his last 11.0 innings and 13 appearances, dating back to 6/28 with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

- César Salazar extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk and a run scored. Over his on-base streak, Salazar has two doubles, three homers, nine RBI, 14 walks and 10 runs scored.

- Colin Barber recorded his third triple of the season on Tuesday and his first triple since he hit two on June 27 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game series against Iowa begins on Wednesday at 12:08 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola takes the ball for the Space Cowboys while Iowa has not announced a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







