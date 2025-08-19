Salt Lake Bees Host First Responders Night

Published on August 19, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







EVENT: First Responders Night

WHEN: August 20, 2025

6:30 p.m. MST

WHERE: The Ballpark at America First Square

11111 South Ballpark Way

South Jordan, UT 84009

WHAT: The Salt Lake Bees are hosting First Responders Night to honor our local heroes and recognize those who serve. A firetruck will be on display in left field, along with a National Marrow Donor Program swabbing station in left field and out in the square. NMDP, formerly known as Be the Match, will have volunteers helping get people qualified to register for the National Marrow Donor Program that helps people all over the world needing a bone marrow transplant. A simple cheek swab can help save a life.

WHO: Kiri's Journey:

Kiri is just 3 1/2 years old, and he was recently diagnosed with Cerebral ALD, a devastating and aggressive brain disease. Without a donor match and a bone marrow transplant, this disease is fatal. Born in March 2022, Kiri was a healthy and beautiful boy. However, in his newborn testing, he was diagnosed with ALD, a rare genetic mutation occurring in only 1 in 63,000 boys. On July 23 of this year, Kiri's routine bi-annual MRI showed evidence of early CALD. A few days later, Kiri's doctor and family decided to begin the search for a donor match with only a few weeks to find his superhero. To learn more about Kiri and ALD, please visit HopeForKiri.org

Family: Kiri is the middle child of West Valley City Firefighter Anthony Duke-Rosati and Jazmynn Pok. He adores his older sister, Nora, and his little brother, Rocco. The family loves to spend time outdoors, hiking, camping, and roasting marshmallows.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.