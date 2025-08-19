9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Set for Second Year at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - On September 11 at Constellation Field, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are hosting their second Stair Climb to pay tribute to the 24th anniversary of the heroic journey the fallen first responders went through during the 9/11 attacks.

Those participating will be challenged to walk or climb 2,200 steps, the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center. The gates will open at 7:30 am with a start time of 8:00 am for first responders after the national anthem. For the public, the Stair Climb will begin at 9:00 am. Additionally, there will be a pause in the climb with a moment of silence at 8:46 am and 9:03 am, when the towers were hit in 2001.

The free event will be open for local first responders and the public. Attendees will receive a free voucher to a Space Cowboys game that can be redeemed for September 16, 17 or 18. Those who would like to participate can register here.

While the event is open to the public, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundations recommends a training regimen prior to participating in a memorial Stair Climb, ideally no less than 30 days before the climb.







