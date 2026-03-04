Space Cowboys Release 2025 Community Report

SUGAR LAND, TX - After another successful season in the community, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have published their 2025 Community Report, recapping the contributions for the Space Cowboys to the City of Sugar Land, Fort Bend County and the greater Houston area, both at Constellation Field and beyond, during the 2025 calendar year.

The full report can be accessed online at SLSpaceCowboys.com.

Highlights of the report include monetary contributions to local groups through fundraising, youth sport events held at Constellation Field and in the community, diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as the expansion of the Space Cowboys reading program.

"We have always been proud to give back to Sugar Land and our entire area, and we're thrilled with all the organizations we were able to partner with and support this year," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "We also want to thank the Houston Astros and the Astros Foundation for a fantastic partnership over the last five seasons that allowed us to make incredibly positive contributions in our community. We're excited to continue that mission as part of the Diamond Baseball Holdings family and look forward to finding even more ways to have an impact in our community."

During the 2025 year, the Space Cowboys reading program spanned 16 different school districts, with 120 schools participating and over 80,000 students reading more than 100,000 books. The Space Cowboys also offered a summer reading program which was open to the public and organizations throughout the summer to encourage students to continue reading even when they are not in school.

Through efforts like the Share2Care 50/50 raffle, specialty jersey auctions and Mission Giveback, Sugar Land was able to raise over $66,000 for organizations that included Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana, Candlelighters, Grace After Fire, Kids with Lupus, Dream League, FBC Pride Chamber, Isaiah 117 House, NMDP, Joan & Sanford Alexander, Texas Brotherhood Ride, Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands, M.O.R.E. Possibilities, Saving A Hero's Place and the Boys and Girls Club. The Space Cowboys also donated over 43,000 tickets to home games and Sugar Land Holiday Lights during the 2025 calendar year to local nonprofits as well as memorabilia and experiences.

Constellation Field hosted multiple youth baseball camps in 2025, bringing in more than 300 campers ranging in ages from six to 12 in addition to the continuation of the Baseball Buddies program, which gives youth sports teams ages seven to 12 the opportunity to meet Space Cowboys players pregame and take the field with them for the National Anthem. Over 700 youth players from 56 different teams participated in Baseball Buddies in 2025.

Finally, as part of the Space Cowboys continued commitment to make Constellation Field a welcoming and supportive environment for the entire community, the Space Cowboys' scheduled featured a wide spectrum of theme nights, including AAPI Heritage Night, Pride Night, Black Heritage Night, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Night, School Lunch Hero Day, First Responders Night, Disability Pride Night, Faith and Family Night and Military Appreciation Night. Sugar Land also held multiple Teacher Appreciation Night, Nurse and Healthcare Professional Appreciation Nights and four different cancer awareness nights. Additionally, the Space Cowboys hosted their second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb which was open to first responders and the public.

