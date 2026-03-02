First Half Promotional Schedule Revealed for 2026

SUGAR LAND, TX - As the calendar turns to March, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their promotional schedule for the first half along with the launch of single-game tickets on sale today.

Sugar Land kicks off their season at home with Opening Weekend presented by Constellation from Friday, March 27 - Sunday, March 29. Opening Weekend's theme this year is Homecoming, with a 2026 Magnet Schedule giveaw ay presented by Frost Bank on March 27 and a 2026 Concert Tee giveaway on March 28. Opening Weekend concludes on Sunday, March 29 with Princess Day and a special meet and greet add-on.

The Space Cowboys promotional schedule includes another unique set of giveaways including Video Game hats (April 10), a Baseball Soccer Ball (June 12), a Space Cowboys Fishing Shirt (May 29) and a Foam Hot Dog Hat (June 27) as part of the Space Cowboys America 250 celebration. The lineup of giveaways features five different jerseys including a Brice Matthews Home Replica Jersey presented by Houston Methodist (April 11), a Mother's Day Jersey presented by Houston Methodist (May 10), a Year of the Fire Horse Jersey presented by Houston Orthodontic Specialists (May 30), a Space Cowboys Soccer Jersey presented by Houston Methodist (June 13) and a Celebration of America's 250 Jersey presented by Hunton Trane (June 26).

There will be a pair of postgame concerts in the first two months presented by Bud Light at Constellation Field, as Take This To Our Grave will perform on Emo Night on Saturday, April 25 and Larger Than Life will have a postgame concert as part of Boy Band Tribute Night on Saturday, May 9. The Space Cowboys will sport six different specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off, including Peanuts (April 12), Halfway to Halloween (April 24), Mother's Day (May 10), Star Wars (May 29), Toy Story (June 14) and a Tribute to the Hot Dog Jersey (June 27).

Sugar Land's home schedule will feature 13 Fireworks Fridays in 2026 presented by Visit Sugar Land with fireworks after every Friday night at Constellation Field. Theme nights for 2026 range from Video Game Night (April 10) to Boy Band Tribute Night (May 9) to Roaring 20's Night (April 11). The Space Cowboys are returning some of their more popular theme nights including Emo Night (April 25), Youth Sports Day (April 26), Scout Night (May 8), Teacher Appreciation Night (May 28), Star Wars Night (May 29), Girl Scout Night (May 29), AAPI Heritage Night (May 30) and Pride Night (June 10). New promotional nights on the schedule include Harambe Remembrance Night (May 28), Soccer Weekend (June 12 - 13), Toy Story Night (June 14) and Summer Filmmakers Series (June 25).

As part of the celebration of America 250, Constellation Field will host two different America 250 nights, starting on Friday, June 26 with Military Appreciation presented by Hunton Group with a Celebration of America's 250 jersey giveaway. Saturday, June 26 is Tribute to the Hot Dog Night, where the Space Cowboys will wear special Tribute to the Hot Dog jerseys and fans will receive a foam hot dog hat as they enter the ballpark.

The Space Cowboys will play three midweek day games in 2026, with a pair of Baseball in Education games on April 22 and May 6. The annual Super Splash Day returns on Wednesday, June 24 with an 11:05 am start time. For daily promotions, Sugar Land will once again have Silver Stars Night and $5 Frozens every Tuesday, Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili and Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed every Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights on Thursday and Orion's Kids Day presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry and Family Four Packs on Sunday. The Space Cowboys are also offering a Military Value Plan (MVP) presented by Hunton Group at a discounted rate for active and retired military personnel for every Thursday home game, and students, educators and health care professionals can receive discounted tickets for every game here.

The full list of giveaway includes:

March 27 - 2026 Magnet Schedule presented by Frost Bank

March 28 - Concert Tee

April 10 - Video Game Hats presented by Pepsi

April 11 - Brice Matthews Home Replica Jersey presented by Houston Methodist

April 23 - College Spirit Caps presented by NMDP

May 8 - Baseball Cowboy Hat presented by Constellation

May 9 - Ponytail Cap presented by Houston Methodist

May 10 - Mother's Day Replica Jersey presented by Houston Methodist

May 29 - Space Cowboys Fishing Shirt presented by Constellation

May 30 - Year of the Fire Horse Jersey presented by Houston Orthodontic Specialists

June 12 - Baseball Soccer Ball presented by Republic Services

June 13 - Space Cowboys Soccer Jersey presented by Houston Methodist

June 26 - A Celebration of America's 250 Jersey presented by Hunton Trane

June 27 - Foam Hot Dog Hat

June 28 - Sesame Street Plush

Giveaways and promotional nights are subject to change.

For a second consecutive season, the Space Cowboys will open the season at Constellation Field when they take on the Round Rock Express on Friday, March 27. Full season, half season and 10-game plans are available for the 2026 season.







