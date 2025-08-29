Space Cowboys Record 9-8 Win over Isotopes on Two-Run Walk-Off Homer

Published on August 29, 2025

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX -The Isotopes trailed, 5-3, entering the top of the eighth and erupted for four runs to take a two-run lead. In the home half of the frame, Sugar Land plated two runs to tie the game, 7-7. Albuquerque once again took the lead in the ninth after Braiden Ward singled and eventually scored on a fielder's choice RBI by Adael Amador. However, with two outs and a runner on first, the Space Cowboys' Miguel Palma blasted a two-run, walk-off dinger to give Sugar Land a 9-8 victory Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have lost at least four-straight games for the seventh time in 2025 (last: August 3-7, five-game skid).

-Albuquerque has dropped the first three games of a series for the third time this season (also: August 5-6 vs. Round Rock, doubleheader on August 6, and May 20-22 at Reno). Lost first four games just once against Round Rock.

-The walk-off loss is the fifth of the year for Albuquerque (last: July 11 at Round Rock, Matt Strahm RBI single in the 11th,, 9-8 loss) and the first via homer since September 21, 2024, at Reno (Sergio Alcantara two-run homer in the 11th inning, 6-5 loss).

-All-time, it's the sixth walk-off victory for Sugar Land over the Isotopes, series began in 2021 (last: July 22, 2023, Jon Singleton three-run homer, 7-5).

-The Isotopes swiped four bases on the night, tied for the third-most in a contest this season (five times). It's the 17th time Albuquerque has stolen at least three bags in a game and the 11th time since July 1 (Braiden Ward promotion to Albuquerque).

-Albuquerque doubled three times and have multiple two baggers in nine-straight games, their longest such streak since April 23-May 2, 2024.

-With a loss in any of the next three games, the Isotopes will drop their sixth series over 10 total sets in Sugar Land (four splits).

-Braiden Ward went 2-for-4 with two runs, a walk and two stolen bases. It was his fifth contest with multiple swipes (last: August 14 at Oklahoma City, four). Has scored multiple runs in 10 of 28 games with a plate appearance this year.

-Adael Amador went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Extended his on-base streak to 12 games. Slashing .340/.456/.596 with five doubles, two triples, one homer, 15 RBI and nine walks. Was his eighth game of 2025 with three-plus RBI and third in his last six games.

-Michael Toglia went 3-for-4 with a double, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. Slashing .421/.507/.737 with four doubles, one triple, four homers, 13 RBI and 10 walks. Was his fifth game with three-plus hits with Albuquerque in 2025 (last: August 16 at Oklahoma City, four).

-Owen Miller went 1-for-4 with a three-run dinger, his ninth of the season. His nine homers are the second-most in a season during his career (most: 2019, 13, with Double-A Amarillo). Four of his nine homers have come in his last 17 games. Has homers in back-to-back games for the first time since May 23-24, 2023, with Milwaukee.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is slated to start Mason Albright while Jose Fleury is expected to take the hill for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

