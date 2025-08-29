Oklahoma City Comets Hosting Family-Friendly Fall Festival and Fright Nights at the Field in October

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - This fall, the OKC Comets are bringing two new experiences to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that promise fun for every kind of fan. During select weekend days in October, families can enjoy a vibrant "Comets Fall Festival" filled with seasonal activities, games and treats. But once the sun sets, the ballpark transforms into an eerie, abandoned stadium for "Fright Nights at the Field: Curse of the Comet" - a thrilling, zombie-infested tour packed with frights, screams and plenty of unexpected twists.

On Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 26-27, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will open its gates for a vibrant fall fest designed with families in mind. Guests can enjoy seasonal activities like a hay bale maze, craft stations and games, plus meet-and-greet sessions with costumed mascots. Kids are encouraged to come in costume, and parents can count on a daytime experience that's more festive than frightful. Of course, once the sun sets, the ballpark may not feel quite so welcoming - for those who dare to return.

When night falls on Oct. 16-19, Oct. 23-26 and Oct. 29-31, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will transform into "Fright Nights at the Field: Curse of the Comet". Visitors who purchase a ticket for the after-hours experience will be guided on a walking tour of the ballpark, led by a staff member. Designed for mature audiences, this haunted ballpark experience is best suited for teens and adults looking for spine-tingling thrills. In addition to an immersive tour that promises to spook even the most hardened haunted house goers, other attractions include a food and beverage lounge with themed offerings, photo opportunities and merchandise for sale. Guests must be at least 12 years old to attend.

Tickets for both "Comets Fall Festival" and "Fright Nights at the Field" are on sale now and can be purchased through okccomets.com. Special early bird pricing is available through Sept. 30, with regular pricing beginning Oct. 1. Advance ticket purchases are highly encouraged, as day-of tickets will come at an additional cost.

For more information about the two thrilling fall experiences coming to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, please call 405-218-2150 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.