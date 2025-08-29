OKC Comets Game Notes - August 29, 2025

Memphis Redbirds (28-26/69-58) at

Oklahoma City Comets (28-26/74-55)

Game #130 of 150/Second Half #55 of 75/Home #67 of 75

Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Zach Plesac (1-6, 9.52) vs. OKC-LHP Zach Penrod (2-0, 5.40)

Friday, August 29, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek their first win of their interleague series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost three straight games to open the series 0-3 and tonight will look to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season. They last lost a season-high four straight games July 10-13...Friday Night Fireworks presented by EMBARK are scheduled to follow tonight's game.

Last Game: The Memphis Redbirds scored four runs in the first inning and led the rest of the way as they sent the Oklahoma City Comets to a 7-3 loss Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Redbirds loaded the bases in the first inning and Matt Lloyd hit a bases-clearing double before Memphis added another run on a sacrifice fly. The Redbirds went ahead 5-0 in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout. The Comets' first run of the night came in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Ryan Ward. Another run scored for the Comets in the seventh inning on a double play to trim the deficit to 5-2. The Redbirds responded in their next at-bat with two runs on a double by Mike Antico for a 7-2 advantage. Oklahoma City added a run in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Noah Miller.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Zach Penrod (2-1) is scheduled to open a bullpen game...Penrod last pitched and started Aug. 22 in Tacoma, allowing one run and two hits, with one hit batter, two walks and two strikeouts...He has made 13 total appearances with Oklahoma City since joining the team in late June, posting a 5.40 ERA over 20.0 IP with 12 strikeouts and 18 walks...He was acquired by the Dodgers from Boston June 20 in exchange for cash considerations. The Dodgers designated him for assignment Aug. 1 before sending him outright to the Comets Aug. 3...Penrod started the season on the Injured List with a left elbow strain before making six appearances with Triple-A Worcester...Penrod made his MLB debut last season with Boston Sept. 14, 2024 at the New York Yankees and finished the season there with a 2.25 ERA over seven appearances...He signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2018 out of Northwest Nazarene University. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and did not play in 2020 before spending time in the independent Pioneer League from 2021-23 and signing a minor league contract with Boston in August 2023.

Against the Redbirds: 2025: 0-3 2024: N/A All-time: 183-172 At OKC: 100-77

The Comets and Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, meet for an interleague series as the teams play for the first time since 2019. This also marks OKC's first games against an International League opponent since the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game against Norfolk (7-6 loss in Las Vegas)...Long-time PCL foe Memphis now competes in the International League, having moved to Triple-A East in 2021 when MLB took over Minor League Baseball before the 20-team league returned to its original name in 2022...The teams entered this week having played 351 games against one another since 1998 - tied with Nashville for the most games an Oklahoma City has played against an opponent during the Bricktown era...Oklahoma City won the most recent season series against the Redbirds, 9-7, in 2019. In that 2019 series, Connor Joe led OKC with 18 hits and 18 runs, while Zach Reks racked up 17 RBI and Edwin Ríos hit seven homers...Memphis' Bryan Torres paces the IL with a .432 OBP and ranks among league leaders in AVG (.312, 4th) and walks (65, 7th), while César Prieto's 119 hits rank fifth in the IL, including 29 doubles (4th). Jimmy Crooks' 79 RBI rank sixth in the IL.

Summer Seesaw: The Comets have fallen to 1-5 in their last six games and 2-6 in their last eight games. Tonight they will look to avoid their first 0-4 start to a series since May 14-17, 2024 at Sacramento. OKC has not lost the first four games of a home series since Aug. 22-26, 2023 when the team opened with five consecutive losses to Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC is 28-26 during the second half and the road to that record has been uneven. After starting the half 10-4, the Comets lost four straight games heading into the All-Star Break. But coming out the break, the Comets won six in a row before losing nine of the next 12 games. They then won four straight before losing three of the next four, winning three of the next four, and now losing five of the last six, as the team is 5-9 over the last 14 games...OKC has fallen into a tie for the best overall record in the PCL with Las Vegas at 74-55, marking the first time since July 21 that the Comets have not held sole possession of the best record in the league. This is also the first time OKC's record has been less than 20 games above .500 since Aug. 7 (65-46)...The Comets are now 12-18 over the last 30 games and 10-14 in the month of August...OKC has not won each of the last four series, going 0-1-3 during that time, and they need to win each of the next three games to avoid dropping their fourth series of the season - all in Oklahoma City.

Home Repairs Needed: With last night's loss, the Comets fell to 5-14 in their last 19 home games, with losses in four of five and six of eight. They are 33-33 overall at home this season and are 9-15 during the second half for the second-fewest home wins by a PCL team (Reno, 6-24). During the current 5-14 stretch, the pitching staff has allowed 132 runs (6.9 rpg), with at least six runs in 13 of the 19 games and at least eight runs in eight of the 19 games...All three of OKC's series losses this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark where the team is 4-3-4 in series overall this season and the Comets own a -20 run differential. After starting the season 8-4 at home, the Comets are 25-29 since...The team's .260 AVG, 365 runs and 562 hits at home are each fourth-lowest in the league and their 60 home runs in Bricktown are second-fewest by a PCL team at home. However, on the road this season, the Comets are a league-best 41-22 and have reached the 40-win mark on the road for the third straight season and fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015). Additionally, the Comets have yet to lose any of their 12 road series this year (9-0-3). The Comets bat at a league-leading .301 clip in road games, while their 99 home runs, 469 runs (7.4 RPG) and 696 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +123 run differential in road games.

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored last night to extend his on-base streak to 27 games - the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Andrew Lipcius' 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024. Ruiz's streak is also tied for the longest active on-base streak in the PCL...Over his 18 games since returning to OKC from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ruiz is 26-for-71 (.366) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, 19 walks, 22 runs and 13 stolen bases. Since Aug. 8, he leads the PCL in walks, runs and stolen bases...He leads the PCL with 52 stolen bases this season, including 51 with OKC and is the third OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998) to steal at least 50 bases in a season. He surpassed Esteban Germán (50, 2010) for the second-most steals in a single season and the team record is held by Freddy Guzman, who stole 56 bases in 2007.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward picked up his Minor League-leading 114th RBI of the season Thursday and has the most RBI in a single season by a PCL player since Christian Walker also notched 114 RBI with Reno in 2017. Ward set Oklahoma City's single-season record for RBI during the Bricktown era (since 1998), surpassing Jason Martin's 107 RBI during the 2022 season...The last time a PCL player had more than 114 RBI in a season was Reno's Kyle Jensen in 2016 when he finished with 120 RBI...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 66 extra-base hits and 282 total bases, is tied for first with 149 hits, third with 31 homers and fourth with 101 runs.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier entered last night's game in the eighth inning at second base and singled in his lone at-bat in the ninth inning. He has hit safely in a season-high seven straight games, going 12-for-22 (.545) with six walks and seven RBI. Going back to Aug. 22, Gauthier has reached base in 12 of his last 16 plate appearances, collecting eight hits and four walks...Since Aug. 5 (19 G), Gauthier is slashing .382/.558/.491 with 21 hits and 22 walks. During that time, he leads the PCL in both walks and OBP.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander went 2-for-5 with two doubles and scored a run last night. He has back-to-back multi-hit games and four multi-hit outings in the last five games (9x23). He has also hit safely in five of his last six games, going 10-for-27 with six doubles...Alexander paces the PCL with 36 hits, 19 XBH, 12 doubles and 67 total bases in August.

Around the Horn: Through seven games of his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets, Hyeseong Kim is 7-for-26 while appearing at four different positions (2B, SS, LF, CF)...Luken Baker has hit safely in 13 of his first 14 games with OKC, going 19-for-55 (.345) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI and has hit safely in six straight games (6x23)...So far this series, the Comets have left 31 runners on base and are 6-for-36 (.167) with RISP...Noah Miller has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-16.







