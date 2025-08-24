Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 8/23 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (6-4, 4.83) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Christian Romero (0-0, 5.71)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL OF Victor Robles - reinstated from Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Evened the series at two games apiece with a 9-3 victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night...Casey Lawrence logged his fourth quality start of the season with 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, allowing five hits and striking out two without a walk...the lone run he allowed came on a leadoff home run to Esteury Ruiz on the second pitch of the game...Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Harry Ford tied the game on an RBI single and Cade Marlowe put Tacoma up 2-1 with a sacrifice fly...the Rainiers put up four runs in the sixth inning, the first of which came as Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a wild pitch, followed by a three-run home run from Victor Robles, his first of the season, to give Tacoma a 6-1 lead...Tacoma tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning as Ben Williamson hit an RBI single and Samad Taylor poked a two-run double to the left field corner to make it 9-1...the Comets scored a pair in the ninth against Luke Jackson, who was making his Rainiers debut, but Jackson was able to finish off the 9-3 victory.

BEN'S BASHING IN AUGUST: Since he was optioned to Tacoma on July 31, INF Ben Williamson has been on a tear, hitting .362 (17x47) with one double, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBI and eight walks to eight strikeouts...following his 2-for-3 game on Friday, he boosted his August OPS to 1.073, the highest of any month in his career...his .456 on-base percentage in August is also the best of any month in his career, while his .617 slugging percentage is the second-best, trailing the .625 he slugged in July of 2023...Williamson's five steals this month are also tied for the most in a month in his career.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: INF Leo Rivas has been amongst the league's best at getting on base...since June 1, he leads the PCL with a .467 on-base percentage, drawing a league-best 51 walks, stealing 21 bases in that time, the fourth-most in the league...he also sports a .945 OPS since June 1, the ninth-best in the league...among PCL hitters with at least 250 plate appearances this year, Rivas leads the league with a 20.5% walk rate (per FanGraphs), over two points higher than the next-closest hitter (OKC's Austin Gauthier - 18.4%)...also among PCL hitters with 250 plate appearances, Rivas ranks second in the league with a 151 wRC+ (per FanGraphs).

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole two more bases on Friday night, following his career-high three stolen bases on Thursday night, his second game with three steals this season (also: July 31 at Sugar Land)...Taveras is the second Rainier (Leo Rivas - July 30-31) and the fourth different player in the PCL this season to steal multiple bases in consecutive games this season...Taveras is 20-for-21 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year and has been successful in each of his last 19...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 19 steals are the most in the minor leagues without getting caught.

AND THE RAINIERS KEEP RUNNING, RUNNING: The Rainiers stole three more bases on Friday night, their fourth consecutive game with multiple steals...it's Tacoma's third multi-stolen base streak of at least four games this season, no other PCL team has done that more than twice...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams to have a longer streak with multiple steals, doing so in six-straight games from July 29-August 3...the Salt Lake Bees (six games, July 26-August 1) are the only other PCL team with a streak longer than four games... dating back to July 29, the Rainiers have stolen 70 bases in 78 attempts, the second-most steals among full-season teams, trailing St. Lucie's 71 steals...the next-closest Triple-A team in that time is Las Vegas, who have stolen 48 bases in 52 attempts.

MARLOWE IS MASHING: After he was activated off the Injured List on July 22, OF Cade Marlowe started off hitting 3-for-17...since July 29 (19 games), Marlowe is hitting .367 (22x60) with eight doubles, one home run, 13 RBI and 11 walks, sporting a .990 OPS...in that time, Marlowe ranks third in in the league in doubles, seventh in batting average and eighth with a .440 on-base percentage...

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his third-inning single on Friday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 23 games...over his 23-game streak, Ford is hitting .284 (25x88) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 23 with a .991 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...since July 23, Ford's seven home runs are tied for the fourth-most in the league, his 23 RBI are the third-most in the PCL and ranks fifth with a 1.054 OPS...in August, eight of his 13 hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles and five home runs).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners hung on for a 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday night...Bryan Woo earned his 11th win of the season with 7.0 innings of one-hit baseball, striking out seven...the lone hit he allowed was a home run to Brent Rooker in the first inning...all three Seattle runs scored on solo home runs from Eugenio Suárez in the fifth inning, then Josh Naylor and Jorge Polanco in the seventh inning...Andres Muñoz allowed one run on three hits in the ninth, but was able to finish off his 30th save of the season in the win.







