Whitcomb Records 20th Double of the Season in Saturday Night Defeat

Published on August 23, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-27, 59-63) fell behind 4-0 after one and dropped game five of their six-game series 7-2 to the Iowa Cubs (22-28, 61-63) on Saturday night at Principal Park. Shay Whitcomb recorded his 20th double of the season in the first, the most on the Space Cowboys' active roster.

The Cubs scored four runs in the bottom of the first after the first four Iowa batters in the frame reached base. LHP Colton Gordon (L, 4-1) responded with a scoreless second, helped by a 9-6 double play.

Sugar Land threatened in the top of the third as Pedro León reached on an error, and Whitcomb kept the inning alive with a two-out walk, but a strikeout from RHP Chris Kachmar (W, 2-3) stranded the runners.

In the bottom half of the third, the Cubs extended their lead to 5-0 with an RBI single from Ben Cowles before Iowa tacked on to their advantage with a solo home run from Jonathon Long in the fifth to go up, 6-0.

The Space Cowboys broke through in the sixth as César Salazar scorched a two-out RBI double to score Jon Singleton from first. In the ensuing at-bat, Zack Short traded places with Salazar with a double to right-center as Sugar Land pulled closer, 6-2.

RHP Michael Knorr left the bases loaded with an inning-ending strikeout in the seventh. The Cubs loaded the bases again in the home half of the eighth but only scored one run as RHP Alimber Santa limited the damage. However, the Space Cowboys were unable to take advantage and were retired in order in the ninth as Sugar Land fell, 7-2.

NOTABLE:

- With a 1-for-3 game with a double and a walk, Shay Whitcomb is currently on a 10-game on-base streak with two doubles, three RBI and six walks. Shay Whitcomb recorded the first 20-double season of his PCL career with a two-bagger in the first.

- Brendan Rodgers was assigned to Sugar Land on Major League rehab on Saturday and picked up a 110.6 mph single in the seventh as part of a 1-for-4 game.

- Colton Gordon went 6.0 innings for the first time with Sugar Land since May 9 against the Salt Lake Bees, when Gordon struck out a season-high nine batters.

- César Salazar extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a 1-for-3 night on Saturday with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Over his on-base streak, Salazar has three doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, 15 walks and 12 runs scored.

Sugar Land's series finale versus the Iowa Cubs begins on Sunday at 1:08 pm CT. RHP Ethan Pecko takes the ball for the Space Cowboys for the second time this series. Iowa has yet to announce a starter. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.