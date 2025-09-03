2026 Round Rock Classic Field Unveiled

Published on September 2, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Peak Events, LLC, and the Round Rock Express is excited to announce the field for the seventh annual Round Rock Classic presented by Karbach Brewing Company and Go Round Rock, set for Dell Diamond on February 20-22, 2026. The participating teams include Baylor, Oregon State, Purdue, and Southern Mississippi.

"We are excited to host year seven of the Round Rock Classic here at Dell Diamond," said Nathan Wooldridge, Vice President of Peak Events. "This year's lineup includes 4 great teams and fan bases and we are looking forward to another fun weekend of baseball at one of the top ballparks in the country. Big thank you to the Round Rock Express and the city of Round Rock for their continued support in making this one of the top early season destinations in college baseball."

The 2026 Round Rock Classic will host four of the country's top teams over three days of play at Dell Diamond, which serves as the home of the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express. The weekend tournament will have two games per day in a round-robin format.

The schedule features: Friday, Feb. 20: Purdue vs. Southern Miss, 2 p.m.; Oregon State vs. Baylor, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21: Baylor vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.; Southern Miss vs. Oregon State, 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22: Purdue vs. Oregon State, 11 a.m.; Southern Miss vs. Baylor, 3 p.m. All times listed are Central Standard Time and subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased per day or as a weekend package in select seating sections. Both reserved and general admission options are available at peak.events. Fans traveling to Round Rock can also find discounted hotel rates through the tournament booking link..

All-inclusive packages are also available, including lodging, game tickets, and in-stadium hospitality. Visit peakeventsbaseballclassics.com for more information.

"We're thrilled to have the Round Rock Classic back at Dell Diamond in 2026," Round Rock Express Assistant General Manager Stu Scally said. "We love hosting college baseball fans from around the country each February as four of the premier teams in the country take center stage at our ballpark for this signature event."

All six games are set to be broadcast exclusively via D1Baseball.com. Follow @KarbachRRC on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook to stay up-to-date with tournament information.

The Express hit the road as they open a six-game series tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at Isotopes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT. Round Rock is 5.0 games back of first place with 20 games remaining. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.