Sugar Land Welcomes Oklahoma City for Six-Game Series

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game set versus the Oklahoma City Comets, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, from September 2 through September 7.

Tuesday, September 2 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land begins its six-game series against the Comets with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Stay cool with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the game.

Wednesday, September 3 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land continues its six-game series with Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed. Fans are welcome to bring their four-legged friends to the park and sit in the Grassland area and participate in a pregame dog parade around the warning track. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owner will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, September 4 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 PM

The Space Cowboys will host Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night presented by PCSI on Thursday, which will include a signing of the National Anthem as well as a silent inning in the third inning.

Thursday is also another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers available along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Friday, September 5 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land hosts Harry Potter Night to begin the weekend as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Harry Potter Quidditch House Jersey giveaway. Fans will be given a giveaway voucher at the gates and visit their desired "houses" around the park to claim their jersey. The Space Cowboys will also have a Game-Worn Harry Potter Jersey Auction with proceeds benefiting Isaiah 117 House. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

After the game, the Space Cowboys will have Fireworks Friday and light up the night with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

For the weekend, the Space Cowboys will feature Barbacoa and Chicken Tinga Street Tacos at the Gameday Grill, which includes a choice of barbacoa or chicken, cilantro, onion, salsa and queso fresco.

Saturday, September 6 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

During the penultimate game of Sugar Land's series against Oklahoma City, the Space Cowboys will host Barbie Game Day. Fans have the option to purchase a Space Cowboys-themed Barbie Jersey add-on with their ticket here.

Additionally, Saturday is Fitness Night presented by Alphaland with a fitness class on the field at 6:10 pm that is open to the public. Fans can enter the field from the third-base side near Section 21 and will be required to sign a waiver to participate.

Earlier in the day, Constellation Field will host the inaugural Space Cowboys 5K/10K presented by Houston Methodist. Slots in the race are sold out, but fans can come out to cheer on participants when the race begins at 8:15 am.

Postgame, SkyElements Drone Shows will put on the first ever Drone Show at Constellation Field presented by NMDP.

Sunday, September 7 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:35 pm

Sugar Land rounds out its homestand with First Responders Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. A firetruck and vehicles from the Sugar Land Police Department will be on display in front of Constellation Field, and during the pregame, the Sugar Land Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors while Justin Pham of the Sugar Land Fire Department will sing the National Anthem.

Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, and after every Sunday home game this season, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.







