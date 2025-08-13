Nacho Average Wednesday: Wednesday, August 20 vs. Las Vegas at 6:35 (Gates Open at 5:30 PM)

Date: Wednesday, August 20 vs. Las Vegas at 6:35 (gates open at 5:30 pm)

Fiesta Nachos - Crispy yellow corn chips piled high with chicken and beef taquitos, smothered in creamy Queso Bravo cheese, and topped with guacamole, shredded yellow cheese, and fresh Pico de Gallo. A bold and colorful snack full of flavor! (available at Batters Up near section 108)

Philly Nachos - Yellow corn chips loaded with tender Philly-style beef, sautéed peppers and onions, creamy Queso Bravo white cheese, and a kick of green chile for a bold, cheesy twist on a classic favorite. (available at the Green Chile Philly Cart section 102)

Southwest Corn Nachos - Crunchy blue corn chips topped with savory calabacitas, warm nacho cheese sauce, and a tangy tomatillo salsa for a bold southwestern bite. (available at Pecos River near section 116)







