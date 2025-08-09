Isotopes Fall to Express, 11-5

August 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes leading, 5-1, entering the fourth inning, the Express plated 10 unanswered runs between the fourth and eighth frames to claim an 11-5 win over Albuquerque Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes have lost five games in a series for the third time in 2025 (others: June 17-22 at Tacoma and June 24-29 at Las Vegas).

-It's the fourth time Round Rock has won five-plus games in a series against Albuquerque since the PCL moved to six-game sets in 2021 (others: August 23-28, 2022, 5-1 in Albuquerque; August 8-13, 2023, 6-0 in Round Rock; and April 30-May 5, 2024, 5-1 in Albuquerque).

-After winning seven of 10 from July 23-August 2, Albuquerque has dropped six of their last seven contests.

-The Isotopes are 20 games below .500, tying a season-worst (also: 45-65, August 7).

-Albuquerque has allowed 42 hits and 16 extra-base hits (five doubles, two triples and nine homers) over the last three games. For the series, the club has relented 68 hits.

-The Isotopes tallied just four baserunners over the last five innings of the contest.

-Albuquerque has left 31 on-base over the last three games and have gone 9-for-38 with runners in scoring position.

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his eight-game hit streak. During stretch he slashed .500/.593/.909 with three homers and seven RBI.

-Zac Veen went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI, his second-straight multi-hit game (5x11). Has a hit in 29 of his last 33 contests, slashing .372/.428/.584 with 11 doubles, three triples, four homers and 25 RBI.

-Michael Toglia went 2-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season and two RBI. It was his first dinger at Triple-A since being sent back down to Albuquerque (last: June 12 vs. Oklahoma City, two homers). Over last three games is 5-for-11 with a homer and four RBI.

-Nolan Clifford went 2-for-3 with a walk and is 3-for-7 with a triple and two RBI.

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. He has a hit in 16 of his last 17 games, slashing .328/.420/.716 with six doubles, four triples, four homers and 17 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the series finale tomorrow beginning at 6:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Chase Dollander while Round Rock has not announced a starter.







