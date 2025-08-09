OKC Comets Game Notes - August 9, 2025

August 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (20-17/66-46) at

El Paso Chihuahuas (23-13/61-50)

Game #113 of 150/Second Half #38 of 75/Road #56 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-2, 6.81) vs. ELP-RHP Matt Waldron (6-3, 4.88)

Saturday, August 9, 2025 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek back-to-back wins for the first time in August when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park...The Comets snapped a three-game losing streak last night to win their first game of their road series in El Paso...Oklahoma City last won back-to-back games as part of a six-game winning streak out of the All-Star Break.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets hit five home runs and prevailed during another tight game in El Paso, hanging on for a 10-9 win Friday night at Southwest University Park. Both teams scored in the first inning with El Paso taking an early 2-1 lead. Ben Rortvedt put the Comets ahead in the second inning with a two-run homer. El Paso responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 4-3. Solo blasts by Jose Ramos and CJ Alexander in the third inning gave the Comets a 5-4 edge. In the fourth inning, Rortvedt went deep again, and two batters later, Esteury Ruiz blasted another homer. A RBI single by Ryan Ward later in the frame moved the lead to 8-4. However, El Paso scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, pulling back within one run at 8-7. Chuckie Robinson provided RBI hits for the Comets in both the fifth and seventh innings to give the Comets a three-run lead. El Paso rallied for a run after having the bases empty with two outs in the eighth inning to trim the deficit to 10-8. Mason McCoy led off the ninth inning with a solo homer for the Chihuahuas, and El Paso later loaded the bases with two outs before Clay Dungan flied out to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Kyle Funkhouser (2-2) makes his 12th appearance and seventh start with the Comets...Funkhouser last started Aug. 3 against Salt Lake, allowing four runs on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings, marking his shortest start of the season...Prior to Sunday Funkhouser had posted a 1.96 ERA over his six outings since June 26, allowing six runs (five earned) and 19 hits across 23.0 innings, holding opponents 19-for-84 (.226) with 25 strikeouts...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in late May after spending time with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League where he made seven appearances...Funkhouser missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and played five games with Double-A Frisco in the Texas Rangers organization in June 2023 between stints on the Injured List...Funkhouser was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville and made 70 appearances with Detroit from 2020-21.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 8-8 2024: 10-8 All-time: 68-58 At ELP: 31-33

The Comets travel to El Paso for the third and final series of the season between the teams, but first at Southwest University Park and lone series between the teams during the second half...The first 12 meetings of the season between the teams were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first six weeks of the season. The teams split their most recent series, 3-3, April 29-May 4 after the Comets won the first series, 4-2, April 1-6....Through the first 12 meetings, the Comets outscored the Chihuahuas, 76-62, and El Paso hit nine home runs compared to OKC's eight homers...Ryan Ward racked up 16 hits and 12 RBI in his first 12 games against El Paso this season...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...The Comets won the first four games between the teams this season, but the Chihuahuas have since won eight of the last 12 games against OKC, including five of the last six...Going back to last season, OKC has lost seven of its last 10 games in El Paso, including six of the last eight.

Summer Slide: Since winning six straight July 18-24, the Comets are 4-9, including 3-8 in the last 11 games and 2-5 in the last seven games...Oklahoma City is 1-3 during the current series after losing the first three games in El Paso this week for their first 0-3 start to a series since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land. The Comets need to win each of the next three games to avoid back-to-back series losses for the first time since losing three six-game series in a row in June 2024...Following their six-game winning streak in July, the Comets sat at a season-best 25 games above .500. Now at 66-46, the Comets still own the best overall record in the PCL, but are 20-17 during the second half of the season.

Slim Margins: Friday's 10-9 win marked the Comets' league-leading 38th game of the season to be decided by one run as well as the third of the series, fifth in the last eight games and seventh in the last 17 games...Oklahoma City is now 22-16 in one-run games this season and 4-5 in one-run games during the second half (37 G) after 29 of 75 games during the first half were decided by one run (18-11)...Last night's game was also the seventh time in the last eight games that a Comets' game was decided by two runs or less, with the Comets going 3-4 in those games...During the current series, El Paso collected walk-off wins both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Power Move: The Comets hit five home runs Friday for their third game this season with five or more homers and first since May 27 at Las Vegas. All five homers occurred within a span of 12 batters between the second and fourth innings and accounted for six of Oklahoma City's 10 runs in the game...Ben Rortvedt homered twice for his fourth career multi-homer game and first since July 6, 2023 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Entering Friday, Rortvedt had hit one home run all season across 48 games with the Tampa Bay Rays, Triple-A Durham and OKC. His multi-homer game was the 10th of the season by a Comets player and first since Esteury Ruiz homered twice June 22 against Round Rock...Jose Ramos, CJ Alexander and Esteury Ruiz also homered for OKC last night...Entering Friday, OKC had hit two home runs through the first three games of the series and had six homers over the previous six games...The Comets' 143 home runs this season are second-most in the PCL...For the second time in five games, the Comets collected at least nine extra-base hits Friday, with five home runs and four doubles. Over the last five games, OKC has recorded 32 extra-base hits.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, walk and season-high four runs last night. He also collected his second four-hit game overall this season along with May 10 at Reno while playing for Las Vegas...Through his first six games of August, Alexander is 12-for-21 with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and seven runs. He also has compiled at least three hits in three of his last five games.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward collected his Minor-League leading 100th RBI of the season with a RBI single in the fourth inning Friday. He is the only player in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998) with multiple 100 RBI seasons, as he recorded the fifth different 100-RBI campaign during the Bricktown era, joining his 101 RBI with OKC in 2024...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with a 128 hits, 57 extra-base hits, 245 total bases, ranks second with 28 home runs and third with 87 runs.

Matters of the Mound: Last night, OKC allowed at least seven runs in a fifth straight game (45 R) and double-digit hits in a fifth straight game (61 H). This is the first time since a six-game stretch July 1-6, 2022 (68 R) that an OKC team has allowed at least seven runs in five consecutive games...This is also the first time OKC has allowed double-digit hits in five straight games since a season-long seven-game stretch May 30-June 6 (82 H)...Over the last five games, opponents are batting .335 (61x182) with 21 extra-base hits and over the last 20 innings going back to Wednesday, the Comets have allowed 27 runs, 30 hits and 26 walks...The Comets set a season high with 12 walks last night, including seven over the final three innings, for the team's most walks in a game since Sept. 3, 2022 at Round Rock. During the current series, the Comets have allowed at least seven walks per game and 36 total walks through the first four games. The Comets lead all Triple-A teams in walks with 571 this season - 31 more than the next-highest total...With 12 more strikeouts last night, the Comets have double-digit strikeouts in 10 of the last 12 games, and the team's 136 K's since July 26 are most in the Minors.

Around the Horn: In his first game since getting optioned back to OKC, Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and two stolen bases yesterday. Ruiz became the fifth player in OKC's Bricktown era with 40 or more steals, and Friday marked his 11th multi-steal game of the season. Going back to July before he was recalled by the Dodgers, Ruiz has homered in each of his last three games with OKC...Chuckie Robinson collected three hits Friday, including key RBI knocks with two outs in the fifth and seventh innings. Robinson is 19-for-49 (.388) with 14 RBI over his last 13 games...Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to nine games with a single in the third inning (11-for-33)... Jose Ramos went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. In his last three games, Ramos is 5-for-11 with five extra-base hits.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.