Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

August 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/9 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (1-2, 4.81) vs. Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis (3-5, 8.40)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Evened the series against Reno with a 7-0 victory over the Aces on Friday night, picking up their fifth shutout of the season...Tacoma got on the board in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Jack López to take a 1-0 lead...Harry Ford extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run double in the third inning...in the bottom of the fourth, the Rainiers strung together three two-out singles as Rhylan Thomas drove in the fourth run of the game...Austin Shenton broke the game open in the fifth as he clubbed a three-run double to right-center field, putting the Rainiers up 7-0...Jhonathan Díaz scattered eight hits across 5.0 scoreless innings, earning his eighth win of the season...Tayler Saucedo struck out three in a scoreless sixth inning....Austin Kitchen retired all six hitters he faced over the seventh and eighth innings and William Fleming got the final three outs to finish off the shutout.

WORKING THROUGH TRAFFIC: In Tacoma's 7-0 shutout victory on Friday night, they worked around 10 hits allowed...the 10 hits are tied for the most Tacoma has allowed in a shutout victory since 2005, marking just the second time that the Rainiers have allowed double-digit hits in a shutout (also: August 20, 2005, against Fresno...the 10 hits allowed are also the most for any minor league team in a shutout this season, and the most by a Triple-A team since Syracuse allowed 10 on May 12, 2024, at Lehigh Valley...the last time a Triple-A team allowed 11 hits in a shutout was June 10, 2018, when Memphis allowed 11 hits in a 6-0 win over Reno.

KITCHEN HAS BEEN COOKING: Over his last 18 appearances since June 1, LHP Austin Kitchen has gone 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA (26.1 IP/6ER), walking just five while striking out 22, holding opponents to a .204 average...among PCL pitchers with at least 15 appearances since June 1, Kitchen ranks second with his 0.95 WHIP and fifth with his 2.05 ERA (best among left-handed pitchers) and his 4.40 K/BB (second among left-handers)...since June 1, Kitchen has allowed an earned run in just four of his 18 appearances.

RETURN OF RALEY: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Luke Raley to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on July 30 (retro July 27) for back spasms...Raley embarks on his second Major League rehab assignment of the season with Tacoma, having suited up for the Rainiers from June 12-18, hitting .368 (7x19) with a double, a home run and three RBI over five games while rehabbing a right oblique strain...Raley has played in 49 games with the Mariners this year, hitting .220/.343/.348 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

ON THE HUNT: Since June 1 (24 games), C Blake Hunt has gone on a tear, hitting .309 (25x81) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 20...he's drawn 22 walks and struck out only 18 times in that span, sporting a .458 on-base percentage, a .506 slugging percentage and a .964 OPS in that time...since July 6 (11 games), Hunt has drawn 14 walks and struck out just four times...Hunt's 14 walks since July 6 are the third-most among Triple-A catchers and his .286 walks/plate appearance is the best for any Triple-A catcher with at least 45 plate appearances in that time...Hunt's 1.069 OPS since July 6 is the fourth-best for a Triple-A catcher (min. 45 PA).

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: By hitting a double in the third inning on Friday night, Harry Ford extended his current on-base streak to 15 games...over his 15-game streak, Ford is hitting .310 (18x58) with three doubles, four home runs, 16 RBI and 15 runs scored with a .998 OPS...Ford currently ranks third in the PCL in on-base percentage at .412 and seventh with 59 walks drawn...his 59 walks are the most among Triple-A catchers and the second-most by a Rainiers' catcher since 2005, trailing the 82 drawn by Cooper Hummel in 2023...Ford's 59 walks are also the most by a Triple-A player under 23 years old this season.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years......Thomas is hitting .342 (76x222) in 55 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter...Thomas' .341 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 76 hits at Cheney Stadium are tied for the third-most by a Rainier since 2005, three shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: Since June 1, Leo Rivas has led the Pacific Coast League with a .459 on-base percentage, drawing 41 walks, tied for the most in the league in that time...Rivas' strong July was one of the best months of his career, with his .394 average ranking the third-best in a month in his career, trailing the .410 he hit in June of 2016 and July of 2024...his 1.075 OPS in July is also the third-best of any month in his career.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2, thanks to a three-run home run in the eighth inning by Cal Raleigh...Luis Castillo threw 7.0 innings of two-run ball, striking out five in the no-decision...Matt Brash locked down his second save of the season, striking out the side to finish off the 3-2 victory.







