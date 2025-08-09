Comets Take 11-3 Win Over Chihuahuas

August 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs in the top of the first inning and later took an 11-0 lead before winning, 11-3, Saturday night over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. Each of the first four batters of the game reached base for the Comets, and all eventually scored, leading to a quick 4-0 advantage. Jose Ramos and Noah Miller each picked up RBI singles during the rally. The Comets (21-17/67-46) had another big inning in the fourth, plating five more runs. A bases-clearing double by Ryan Ward made it 7-0, and Ramos and Miller each collected another RBI later in the frame to push the lead to 9-0. Ramos then delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning to put the Comets into double digits in the run column. El Paso (23-14/61-51) converted two walks into two runs in the fifth inning to get on the board. Will Wagner connected on a solo homer in the seventh inning to finish the scoring for both teams.

Of Note:

-For the first time in the last 14 games, the Comets won consecutive games. The team also improved to a league-best 37-19 on the road this season.

-The Comets offense scored at least 11 runs for the second time in six games. During the six-game stretch, OKC has tallied at least five runs in each game for a total of 51 runs, and the team has collected 35 extra-base hits during the stretch.

-Ryan Ward went ¬â¹2-for-5 with a three-run double in the fourth inning, extending his Minor League-leading RBI total to 103. He also moved into a tie with Nate Gold (2007) for the second-most RBI in a single season during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) ... Ward has recorded at least one RBI in each of the five games in El Paso, totaling eight RBI.

-Jose Ramos went 2-for-5 with four RBI - his most in a game with the Comets this season and second-most in a game overall this year. In his last four games, Ramos is 7-for-16 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI.

-CJ Alexander reached base five times for a second consecutive game, going 2-for-3 with a double and three walks. Alexander had reached base in 11 straight plate appearances going back to Thursday before striking out in the ninth inning Saturday ...Over his last seven games, Alexander is 14-for-24 with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Noah Miller tallied three hits, tying his season high. He went 3-for-5 with two RBI Saturday after going 1-for-32 in his previous eight games.

-Chuckie Robinson turned in a second consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs... Robinson is 21-for-53 (.396) with 14 RBI over his last 14 games.

-The Comets offense set a season high with 12 walks.

-The Comets pitching staff notched 11 strikeouts and have struck out at least 10 batters in 11 of the last 13 games (147 total strikeouts)...The pitching staff limited El Paso to three runs, snapping a streak of five straight games with seven or more runs allowed.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in El Paso starting at 1:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Southwest University Park.







