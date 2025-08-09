Wagner Homers in Chihuahuas' Loss Saturday

August 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-3 Saturday night at Southwest University Park in the fifth game of the six-game series. It was the Comets' second straight win after the Chihuahuas took the first three games.

Two of El Paso's three runs were driven in by third baseman Will Wagner, who hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, his first homer in the San Diego Padres organization. Wagner has reached base multiple times in all four games of the series he's played in.

Clay Dungan started in right field for El Paso for the first time this season and has now started games at five different positions this year. Second baseman Nate Mondou had a single and a walk Saturday and his .406 on-base percentage is now fourth-best in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso walked a season-high 12 batters Saturday.

Box Score: Gameday: Comets 11, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (08/09/2025)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (67-46, 21-17), El Paso (61-51, 23-14)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Matt Sauer (4-3, 4.64) vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2025

