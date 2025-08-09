Aviators Snap Bees' Three-Game Win Streak with 3-2 Victory

August 9, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake offense struggled on Saturday night scoring just two runs on seven hits while going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine on-base as the Bees saw their three-game win streak come to an end in a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Aviators 3, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Mason Barnett (6 - 2)

LP: Brett Kerry (4 - 8)

SV: Gustavo Rodriguez (2)

Game Summary

Salt Lake grabbed the lead first in the opening frame when Chad Stevens drew a walk and scored on Brandon Drury's RBI double to left-center. The advantage was short-lived until Las Vegas put up two of its own in the second inning as Junior Pérez and Colby Halter launched back-to-back home runs to right-center, putting Las Vegas in front 2-1.

The Aviators threatened in the third with a leadoff triple from Cooper Bowman, but Kerry struck out the next three batters to escape. Las Vegas put another runner on third in the fourth but was cut down at the plate on a strong relay from Tucker Flint, Cavan Biggio, and Kerry to Chad Wallach.

Kerry kept the Avaiorts off the board after their two runs in the second inning, stranding a Colby Halter double in the fourth, and working out of a fifth-inning jam with two runners aboard before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

Las Vegas right-hander Mason Barnett held the Bees scoreless over full six frames collecting nine strikeouts. Barnett faced the minimum in three of his six innings and allowed only three hits to his day.

In the seventh, Las Vegas added insurance as Nick Martini singled and later scored on Brett Harris's RBI base hit to right, stretching the lead to 3-1.

Salt Lake responded in the bottom of the seventh with three straight one-out singles, capped by Chad Wallach's RBI to left. Nelson Rada's two-out walk loaded the bases, but Chad Stevens grounded into a fielder's choice to the shortstop to end the inning, leaving three stranded as the Bees closed the gap to 3-2.

Salt Lake threatened again in the eighth, putting two on with two outs via a Denzer Guzman walk and a Cavan Biggio single, but a flyout ended the rally. The Bees then went down in order in the ninth, snapping their three-game win streak with a 3-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped game five to Las Vegas to move the series to 3-2 and bring the Bees overall season record to 46-66 with a 17-21 record in the second half.

The 3-2 loss dropped the Bees to 7-11 in one-run games and 4-40 when scoring three runs or fewer, while suffering just their fourth loss when holding opponents to three runs or less. It also marked their lowest run total since July 24 against Albuquerque.

Salt Lake entered Saturday's game tied with Las Vegas for the longest active home run streak in the league but failed to go deep, ending the streak at six games and dropping to 8-29 on the year when they don't hit a home run.

Brett Kerry settled in after allowing his only two runs in the second inning on back-to-back homers by Junior Perez and Colby Halter. Kerry went five innings where he allowed nine hits and struck out five in his first walk-free outing since June 4 against Round Rock and his first walk-free start since his first start of the year on April 1 in Albuquerque.

Brandon Drury went 1-for-3, driving in Salt Lake's first run in the opening inning. He extended his hitting streak to six games, continuing a strong August where he's hitting .320 with a home run, four doubles, seven runs scored, two RBIs, and a 1.052 OPS.

Chad Wallach went 1-for-3, driving in Salt Lake's second and final run of the night. He has reached base in seven of his last eight games and driven in four runs during that stretch.

In his second game with the Bees, Cavan Biggio added his second multi-hit game going 2-for-4 with a run scored for the second straight game. Biggio has hit safely in seven straight Triple-A games going back to July 18 with Omaha,

Nelson Rada went 1-for-3 with two walks, extending his hitting streak to all six games since his Triple-A debut on August 3. Over that span, he's batting .391 (9-for-23) with a home run, a double, seven runs scored, six RBIs, and a 1.065 OPS.

Up Next

Salt Lake will get another shot to secure the series win in the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. MST at The Ballpark at America First Square.







