Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Express, 7-3

Albuquerque, NM - Cody Freeman and Justin Foscue combined to go 6-for-9 with three doubles, two homers and five RBI, as Round Rock cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday night.
Topes Scope: - Albuquerque lost six contests in a series for the fourth time since Minor League Baseball moved to six-game sets in 2021 (also: 2023 at Reno, 2023 at Round Rock, 2022 vs. El Paso - seven games).
- Round Rock won five or more games in a series against the Isotopes for the fourth time since 2021, and third in the Duke City (others: Aug. 23-28, 2022; April 30-May 5, 2024).
- Zac Veen launched a solo homer in the third inning, snapping a stretch of 38 at-bats without a long ball. Veen has a hit in 30 of his last 34 contests, slashing .369/.423/.596 with 11 doubles, three triples, five homers, 26 RBI and nine stolen bases.
- Keston Hiura homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Hiura was 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, four long balls and 12 RBI during the homestand, starting 10 of the 13 contests.
- Daniel Cope tripled in the fifth inning, just the second three-bagger of his pro career (209 games).
- Sean Bouchard was 1-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 19 games, dating back to June 28. He is slashing .218/.365/.267 with just 13 hits and 12 walks during the span. Bouchard has struck out in 66 of 168 at-bats for Albuquerque this season, a 39 percent rate. Prior to this season, he never had a clip higher than 30 percent in any campaign in which he received a minimum of 100 at-bats.
- Blaine Crim finished 0-for-4, and is 2-for-22 across his first five contests with the Isotopes.
- Nolan Clifford singled in four at-bats, and has recorded a hit in each of the four games he has played with Albuquerque between 2024 and 2025.
- Xzavion Curry made his Isotopes debut, starting and allowing six runs in 4.0 innings. Curry became the 61st player to appear in a game for Albuquerque this season, and 16th different starting pitcher.
- Albuquerque's pitching staff set season-worsts for runs (60) and home runs (15) relented in a series. They had previously relented 53 runs to Las Vegas in June and 13 big flies against Sugar Land in May.
- The Express stole three bases, marking the 13th time Albuquerque allowed at least a trio of swipes (last: Aug. 8 vs. Round Rock, three).
- Cory Abbott worked 5.0 innings of two-run ball to earn the win for Round Rock. It was the 28th time an opposing starter completed at least five frames with two or fewer runs allowed.
- The Isotopes totaled just eight hits over the final 14 innings of this series.
- Albuquerque dropped to 5-14 in series finales, including 2-8 at home (only wins: June 1 vs. Sugar Land, July 6 vs. El Paso). Additionally, the Isotopes have lost seven of their last eight series closing games to Round Rock.
- Dating back to May 27, 2023, the Isotopes are 8-30 against the Express. They have not claimed a home series victory against Round Rock since Aug. 26-29, 2013, taking three of four games.
On Deck: The Isotopes begin a six-game road series against the Oklahoma City Comets on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).
