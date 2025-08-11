AJ Blubaugh Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

August 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys RHP AJ Blubaugh has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 4 through 10 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Blubaugh's outing can be found here.

Blubaugh started for Sugar Land on Sunday at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento and hurled 6.0 shutout innings, striking out seven and scattering three hits, all singles. The 25-year-old retired the side in order in the first, third and sixth innings and struck out at least one batter in every inning that he worked. It was the third quality start of the season for Blubaugh who tied a season-high 6.0 innings on 86 pitches, 56 strikes.

Earlier in the week, Blubaugh made his second career appearance with the Houston Astros, firing 5.0 innings on August 5 in Miami and giving up just two runs on three hits with five strikeouts en route to his first win in the Major Leagues in a 7-3 Astros victory over the Marlins. Blubaugh was optioned to Sugar Land on August 6. The former seventh-round pick is currently second in the Pacific Coast League among qualified pitchers in batting average against (.252), tied for fourth in strikeouts (97) and sixth in innings pitched (95.0).

This marks the second career Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for Blubaugh after he took home the award on June 23, 2024 as part of his 2024 campaign in which he was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star. It is the fifth weekly honor for a Space Cowboys' player this year after LHP Brandon Walter was named PCL Pitcher of the Week on April 28, RHP Miguel Ullola won back-to-back Pitcher of the Week Awards on May 5 and May 12 and INF Luis Castro was recognized as the PCL Player of the Week on June 16.







