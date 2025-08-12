Sugar Land Takes on Salt Lake in Six-Game Homestand

August 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for a six-game set versus the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, from August 12 through August 17.

Tuesday, August 12 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land kicks off its six-game homestand with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Beat the heat with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the game.

For this week's Tuesday through Thursday games, purchase $2 tickets as part of 'Ollie's Bang For Your Buck Deal' by using code OLLIES at checkout.

Wednesday, August 13 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land continues its six-game homestand with Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed. Fans are welcome to bring their four-legged friends to the park and sit in the Grassland area. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owner will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, August 14 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 PM

Game three of the Space Cowboys' six-game homestand is another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers available along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Friday, August 15 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land starts the weekend with Outdoors Night presented by Anglers Anonymous. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Camo Hat Giveaway presented by Regions Bank. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

After the game, the Space Cowboys will have Fireworks Friday and light up the night with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

For the weekend, the Space Cowboys will feature a Rivalry Cheesy Au-Gratin with brisket or chicken topped with barbeque sauce and pico de gallo at Gameday Grill.

Saturday, August 16 vs. Salt Lake @ 7:05 pm

It's a celebration of everyone's favorite pop star as Sugar Land hosts In My Baseball Era Night at Constellation Field with friendship bracelet stations on the concourse along with sing-alongs throughout the evening. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Along with 'In My Baseball Era' Night, Saturday is Caturday at Constellation Field as fans are welcome to bring their cats to the park to sit in the Grassland area. All cats must be in a carrier or on a leash at all times and cat owners must sign a waiver when they enter the ballpark.

On Cheer Night, there will be pregame performances from cheer teams from around Fort Bend County and the surrounding area.

Sunday, August 17 vs. Salt Lake @ 6:35 pm

May the force be with you as Star Wars Night returns to Constellation Field in Sugar Land's series finale on Sunday. Along with Star Wars-themed music throughout the ballpark, fans can bid on the Space Cowboys Game-Worn Star Wars Jerseys benefiting Candlelighters.

Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, and after every Sunday home game this season, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.







