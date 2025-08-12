Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

August 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/12 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (6-3, 4.67) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes (3-4, 6.26)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD OF Victor Robles (#35) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Finished off a series win by taking the finale against Reno 5-2 on Sunday...the Rainiers took an early lead thanks to a grand slam from Luke Raley, leading 4-0 after the first inning...Reno got a run back in the top of the second inning as Ivan Melendez hit a solo home run, the only run that Tacoma starter Casey Lawrence would give up in his 5.0 innings of work, earning his seventh win of the season...Tacoma scored on more run in the fifth inning as they loaded the bases and Cade Marlowe drove in a run on a a groundout...the Aces plated their final run in the seventh inning as Sergio Alcantara drove in a run on an RBI single, one of only four hits for Reno over the final four innings of the game...Troy Taylor faced the minimum in the ninth inning, locking down his sixth save in a 5-2 Rainiers' victory.

ROBLES ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Victor Robles to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Robles was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 7 after making a diving catch into the netting in the right field corner at Oracle Park in San Francisco, moving to the 60-Day Injured List on April 23...in 10 games with Seattle this season, Robles hit .273 (12x44) with three doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases...in 2024 with Seattle (after he was released by Washington), Robles hit .328 in 77 games with 20 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI and 30 stolen bases (in 31 attempts)...his first appearance will be his Rainiers' debut.

TAYLOR LOVES LIFE ON THE ROAD: UTL Samad Taylor enters tonight's game in Las Vegas hitting .370 (64x173) on the road, the highest road batting average among all full-season minor leaguers, and his 1.056 OPS is the eighth-best...Taylor's .370 average on the road is the fourth-best for a Rainier since 2005 (min. 150 AB), trailing the .371 Chris Taylor hit in 2014, the .380 Jesus Montero hit in 2015 and the .401 that José Marmolejos hit in 2021...Tacoma's .278 road batting average is the second-best in Triple-A.

BULLPEN IS BRINGING IT: The Rainiers' bullpen is in the midst of a strong stretch, sporting a 2.25 ERA as a group since August 5, the best in the PCL and the fourth-best in Triple-A...since last Tuesday, Tacoma's bullpen has issued just four walks while striking out 20, (5.00 K/BB), the best ratio in Triple-A and tied for the second-best among all full-season bullpens in that time...individually, LHP Austin Kitchen has gone 1-1 with a 2.05 ERA (26.1 IP/6ER), walking just five while striking out 22, holding opponents to a .204 average over his last 18 appearances since June 1 and Hagen Danner has gone 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 14 appearances, allowing two earned runs on nine hits over 13.1 innings, walking three and striking out 13, with opponents hitting just .196 against him

TAVERAS DRIVES THEM IN: OF Leody Taveras drove in his 45th run of the season with Tacoma on Saturday night...since joining Tacoma on June 13, Taveras' 45 RBI are the third-most in the PCL...in his last 25 games (since July 9), Taveras is hitting .337 (32x95) with six doubles, one triple, six home runs and 28 RBI, sporting a .429 on-base percentage, a .611 slugging percentage and a 1.040 OPS...Taveras leads the league with 58 total bases since July 9, while his 28 RBI and six home runs in that time are the second-most in the PCL, and his 32 hits and 1.040 OPS rank third.

RETURN OF RALEY: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Luke Raley to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on July 30 (retro July 27) for back spasms...Raley embarks on his second Major League rehab assignment of the season with Tacoma, having suited up for the Rainiers from June 12-18, hitting .368 (7x19) with a double, a home run and three RBI over five games while rehabbing a right oblique strain...Raley has played in 49 games with the Mariners this year, hitting .220/.343/.348 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

ON THE HUNT: Since June 1 (24 games), C Blake Hunt has gone on a tear, hitting .310 (26x84) with two doubles, one triple and four home runs, driving in 20...he's drawn 23 walks and struck out only 19 times in that span, sporting a .459 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage and a .959 OPS in that time...since July 6 (12 games), Hunt has drawn 15 walks and struck out just five times...Hunt's 15 walks since July 6 are the third-most among Triple-A catchers and his .286 walks/plate appearance is the best for any Triple-A catcher with at least 45 plate appearances in that time...Hunt's 1.050 OPS since July 6 is the third-best for a Triple-A catcher (min. 45 PA).

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: By hitting a double in the first inning on Saturday night, Harry Ford extended his current on-base streak to 16 games...over his 16-game streak, Ford is hitting .328 (20x61) with four doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored with a 1.085 OPS...Ford currently ranks second in the PCL in on-base percentage at .416 and seventh with 60 walks drawn...his 60 walks are the most among Triple-A catchers and the second-most by a Rainiers' catcher since 2005, trailing the 82 drawn by Cooper Hummel in 2023...Ford's 60 walks are also the most by a Triple-A player under 23 years old this season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had yesterday off as they traveled east to Baltimore to open a nine-game road trip with three games against the Orioles, followed by three in New York against the Mets and wrapping with a three-game set in Philadelphia against the Phillies.







