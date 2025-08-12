Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Las Vegas

August 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Home Series #10

August 5-10

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Las Vegas Aviators 8, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: David Leal (1 - 1) LP: Caden Dana (4 - 7)

The Aviators jumped ahead first on a solo homer by Junior Perez in the second before Brandon Drury answered with a solo homer of his in the third and Yolmer Sanchez drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right to go in front 2-1. Henry Bolte tied things up in the fourth with a solo home run before the game turned in the fifth when Las Vegas erupted for five runs, highlighted by Zack Gelof's three-run homer and a two run single by Eurbiel Angeles to go up 7-2. Gelof later doubled and scored on Bolte's RBI single in the eighth to make it 8-2. Salt Lake cut the deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the eighth on Matthew Lugo's two-run double but failed to rally further as Las Vegas closed out the win.

Game 2 - Salt Lake Bees 5, Las Vegas Aviators 3

WP: Shaun Anderson (3 - 7) LP: Joey Estes (3 - 4) SV: José Fermin (2)

Both teams scored in the first inning, but Salt Lake surged ahead 3-1 with RBI doubles from Matthew Lugo and Denzer Guzman while Chad Stevens pitched in with an RBI single. The Bees added two more runs in the third, including Guzman's first Triple-A homer, to make it 5-1. Pitcher Shaun Anderson rebounded from an early run to retire 14 straight across four perfect innings to deliver his third straight quality start. Las Vegas trimmed the lead to 5-3 with a sixth-inning homer by Nick Martini, but the Salt Lake bullpen shut the door with three scoreless innings, and Jose Fermin closed it out for his second save.

Game 3 - Salt Lake Bees 15, Las Vegas Aviators 12

WP: José Quijada (1 - 0) LP: Anthony Maldonado (1 - 4) SV: Chase Silseth (1)

Salt Lake and Las Vegas combined for 27 runs, 29 hits, and eight home runs in a wild slugfest on Thursday, with the Bees emerging victorious, 15-12. Salt Lake tied a season high with 15 runs and matched its third-highest hit total of 16, scoring in every inning to erase a six-run deficit-their largest comeback win of the year, surpassing a five-run rally against Omaha on May 24. Nelson Rada delivered the go-ahead double down the right field line in the seventh, while Scott Kingery and Dener Guzman added insurance with homers in the eighth. The thrilling win gave Salt Lake a 2-1 series lead over Las Vegas and marked just their fifth win when trailing after six innings (5-51).

Game 4 - Salt Lake Bees 10, Las Vegas Aviators 4

WP: Jack Dashwood (2 - 3) LP: Kade Morris (3 - 6)

Salt Lake came out cooking picking up from the night before, scoring five runs in the first two innings as Denzer Guzman drove in two with a double in the first and Matthew Lugo and Chad Stevens drove in both runs in the second. Niko Kavadas extended the lead to 8-0 in the sixth with a three-run homer before adding two more in the seventh. Las Vegas scored four runs across the last three innings but the Bees lead was too much to overcome as Salt Lake secured its third win in a row and clinched the series split.

Game 5 - Las Vegas Aviators 3, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Mason Barnett (6 - 2) LP: Brett Kerry (4 - 8) SV: Gustavo Rodriguez (2)

Salt Lake took an early 1-0 lead on Brandon Drury's RBI double in the first, but Las Vegas responded with back-to-back homers in the second-inning to go ahead 2-1. Las Vegas added an insurance run in the seventh while Salt Lake added one in the lower half on Chad Wallach's RBI single but would leave the bases loaded as Las Vegas held on to win 3-2., snapping the Bees three-game win streak. The 3-2 loss dropped the Bees to 7-11 in one-run games and 4-40 when scoring three runs or fewer, while suffering just their fourth loss when holding opponents to three runs or less.

Game 6 - Salt Lake Bees 6, Las Vegas Aviators 3

WP: Caden Dana (5 - 7) LP: Ken Waldichuk (0 - 5) SV: Chase Silseth (2)

Salt Lake beat Las Vegas 6-3 to clinch the series, powered by Scott Kingery's three-run homer and Sebastián Rivero's two-run double. Caden Dana opened with four scoreless innings before Las Vegas cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth, but the Bees answered in the sixth to rebuild their cushion. The bullpen shut the door with four scoreless frames, retiring 12 of the final 14 batters.

Notable Performers

Denzer Guzman - 10-for-25 (.400), 2 HR, 3 2B, 8 R, 7 RBI, 1.204 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 9-for-23 (.391), 3 2B, 4 RBI, 4 R, .913 OPS

Nelson Rada - 8 -for-23 (.348), HR, 2B, 6 R, 3 RBI, 3 SB, .966 OPS

Brandon Drury - 6-for-18 (.333), HR, 2 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1.066 OPS

Scott Kingery - 5-for-19 (.263), 3 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, 1.101 OPS

Niko Kavadas - 3-for-13 (.231), 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, .978 OPS

Shaun Anderson - W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Victor Mederos - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

Chase Silseth - 3 G, 2 SV, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K

Sam Bachman - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Brady Choban - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jack Dashwood - 1 G, W, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, BB, K

Jose Fermin - 2 G, SV, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Victor Gonzalez - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Tuesday, August 12 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Wednesday, August 13 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, August 14 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Friday, August 15 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Saturday, August 16 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Sunday, August 17 - 5:35 p.m. MST







