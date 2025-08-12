OKC Comets Game Notes - August 12, 2025

August 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (15-24/46-67) at

Oklahoma City Comets (22-17/68-46)

Game #115 of 150/Second Half #40 of 75/Home #58 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Kyle Brnovich (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (0-0, 3.86)

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won three straight games for their longest winning streak of the month and longest since winning six consecutive games July 18-24.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets grabbed an early lead and stayed ahead of the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon on the way to a 6-4 win and a series split at Southwest University Park. The Comets loaded the bases on three walks in the first inning and went on to score two runs without a hit on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 advantage. A RBI double by El Paso's Luis Campusano cut OKC's lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Oklahoma City went on to build a 5-1 edge. Ryan Ward connected on a RBI single in the second inning before Nick Senzel homered and Kody Hoese knocked a RBI single in the third inning. El Paso trimmed OKC's lead back to two runs by scoring runs in the fourth and sixth innings before a solo home run by CJ Alexander extended the Comets' lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning. The Chihuahuas once again cut OKC's lead back to two runs in the seventh inning and went on to load the bases with two outs, but OKC pitcher Sam Carlson got Nate Mondou to fly out to escape the jam. OKC pitchers Garrett McDaniels and Julian Fernández followed with scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, for the Comets to close out the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero makes his third start with the Comets after joining the team from High-A Great Lakes at the end of July...He last pitched Aug. 6 in El Paso, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and limiting the Chihuahuas to three hits, one walk and one hit batter with three strikeouts in OKC's eventual 7-6 loss...Over his first two games with OKC, he has allowed four runs and seven hits over 9.1 innings, with two walks against 10 strikeouts...He has also made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings...Romero made four starts with OKC last season for his first career outings in Triple-A, going 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings with five homers...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 K's against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 7-5 2024: 16-8 All-time: 161-132 At OKC: 87-59

The Comets and Isotopes meet for their third and final series of 2025 and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 10-15 in Albuquerque after they split their first series in OKC May 6-11...Although the Comets enter this week leading the season series, the Isotopes have outscored OKC, 116-109, through the first 12 meetings this season and hit 19 homers compared to OKC's 12. Albuquerque currently leads the PCL with 151 home runs this season...Michael Chavis led the Comets with 17 hits through the first 12 games, while he and Hunter Feduccia both had a team-high nine RBI...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 and winning three of four series. OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...OKC has won four of the last six season series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series. The Isotopes won the 2023 series between the teams.

Trending Up: The Comets have won three straight games following a 3-9 stretch...Oklahoma City lost the first three games of their road series in El Paso last week to start a series 0-3 for the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land, but rebounded with wins in each of the final three games at Southwest University Park to earn a series split...The Comets own the best overall record in the PCL at 68-46, but are 22-17 during the second half of the season.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward singled, walked, scored a run and recorded a RBI Sunday as he moved into sole possession of second place on OKC's Bricktown-era list for most RBI in a season since 1998. He now has a Minor League-leading 104 RBI this season and is three RBI away from tying OKC's single-season record of 107 RBI set by Jason Martin in 2022...Ward is the only player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with multiple 100 RBI seasons, as he recorded 101 RBI with OKC in 2024...Ward has at least one RBI in each of his last six starts and has 10 RBI during the stretch...In addition to RBI, Ward leads the Minors with 131 hits, 58 extra-base hits and 249 total bases. He is the only player in the Minors with at least 25 homers and 25 doubles this season.

August Ascent: CJ Alexander hit his 14th home run of the season overall and fourth home run in the last eight games Sunday. He has hit safely in four straight games and in seven of his last eight games, batting .517 (15x29) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and 11 runs scored...Alexander's 15 hits, including eight extra-base hits, .517 AVG, .583 OBP, 1.069 SLG and 1.652 OPS pace all PCL players so far in the month of August...Through eight games so far this month, Alexander has already exceeded his July total of 14 hits in 18 games. He has already homered four times in August after being held without a home run in June and July as his first 10 homers of the season all came with Las Vegas.

Getting Offensive: The Comets have scored at least five runs in seven straight games for a total of 57 runs and they have 39 extra-base hits during that time, including 12 home runs. They have also recorded at least three extra-base hits in each of the last seven games...OKC is batting .325 (26x80) with RISP over the last seven games, following a .140 (6x43) stretch with RISP over the previous five games...Overall this season, the Comets rank second in the league in runs and home runs, tied for third in hits and first in walks.

Matters of the Mound: The Comets limited El Paso to seven runs over the final two games of their series Saturday and Sunday after allowing at least seven runs in each of the previous five games (45 R)...The Chihuahuas finished with eight hits Sunday, snapping a stretch in which OKC allowed double-digit hits in six straight games (71 H)...Oklahoma City's pitching staff finished with 10 strikeouts Sunday and have now struck out at least 10 batters in 12 of the last 14 games for 157 total strikeouts - most in Triple-A since July 26.

Road Maps: The Comets improved their league-best road record to 38-19 with Sunday's win and earned a series split to improve to 9-0-2 through their first 11 road series of 2025. Going back to last season, OKC has not lost 14 straight road series (12-0-2) with their last road series loss coming in El Paso July 30-Aug. 4, 2024...OKC is 12-5 over the last 17 away games...The Comets bat at a league-leading .297 clip in road games, while their 92 home runs, 426 runs (7.5 RPG) and 617 hits are tops in the league on the road, and the Comets have a +122 run differential in road games...However at home, the Comets have lost eight of their last 10 games and their series loss to Salt Lake in their most recent home series was the team's third of the season at home (4-3-3)...OKC is 30-27 overall at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .256 for the fourth-lowest home AVG in the league, with 5.5 RPG and 53 home runs - tied for second-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.37 ERA in home games ranks fifth-highest out of 10 teams and OKC is now. Additionally, they now own a -10 run differential at home despite being three games above .500.

Swiping Right: Esteury Ruiz recorded his league-leading 42nd stolen base of the season in the PCL and 41st with Oklahoma City Sunday. His 41 stolen bases (69 G) are the most by an Oklahoma City player in a single season during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015) and rank fourth-most in a season during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). He is two steals away from tying Esteban Germán for third place when he stole 43 bases in 2005.

In the Nick of Time: Nick Senzel went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI Sunday to lead the Comets offense. He hit his 10th home run of the season and has now hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-18 with five RBI...He has also hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, going 25-for-67 (.373) with 13 RBI, 13 walks and 16 runs scored.

Around the Horn: OKC has not been charged with an error in five straight games to tie their longest stretch without an error this season (May 9-14)...Chuckie Robinson is 21-for-53 (.396) with 14 RBI and 11 runs over his last 14 games...OKC has lost back-to-back series openers and is just 3-7 in home series openers this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.