River Cats Announce 2026 Pacific Coast League Schedule

August 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have announced their 150-game schedule for the upcoming 2026 season and are offering a limited time opportunity to be the first to secure tickets for next season. Fans who purchase tickets to remaining contests in 2025 will receive an equal number of tickets for the 2026 season. Fans can visit rivercatspromos.com/launch for more information.

There will be a total of 13 series hosted by the River Cats at Sutter Health Park, opening with a three-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) from March 27-29.

Three of Sacramento's first five series at home will see teams from the Pacific Coast League East Division, as the River Cats host the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) from March 21-26 before facing the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros) from May 19-24. In between are series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) from April 7-12 and the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) from May 5-10.

Twice the River Cats travel to face off against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) in the first weeks of action, spending six games in the Beehive State from March 31-April 5 before returning from April 28-May 3. Salt Lake visits Sacramento twice in 2026, starting from July 7-12 before coming back from Sept. 1-6.

Both the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) and Reno Aces make a pair of trips to Sacramento for six-game sets, as the Aces come back to West Sacramento to play the River Cats in the last week of the season from Sept. 15-20. Tacoma first visits Sacramento in the summer from June 2-7, while their final visit takes place from Aug. 18-23.

While every PCL team visits Sutter Health Park at least once, the Oklahoma City Comets (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) will only make one trip. The Giants-Dodgers organizational rivalry renews from July 21-26, not long after their battle in Oklahoma City as the second half of Sacramento's only 12-game road trip from June 16-21. Round Rock rolls into Sacramento from Aug. 4-9 and hosts the River Cats from May 12-17.

Sacramento will take the field only once on a holiday next season, facing off against the Reno Aces on Mother's Day, May 10. The River Cats will play a total of 39 weekend home games, with 13 each on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, Sacramento will play 36 weekday home games with 12 games each on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Due to the six-game series format, the River Cats will not play on Mondays.

The full 150-game schedule can be viewed here. Game times for all 150 contests, 2026 membership information, and a full 2026 promotions schedule are to be announced. First access to single game tickets for the 2026 season are available for a limited time.







