Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame 2025 Class Revealed

August 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Three inductees have been selected as the 2025 class of the Oklahoma City Baseball Triple-A Hall of Fame: John Poff, Scipio Spinks and Jim Weigel.

The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed in 2023 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. All three inductees played key roles in the team's history during the 89ers era. The three honorees will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the Oklahoma City Comets game Saturday, Aug. 16.

The three selections were made by a five-person committee comprised of media members, baseball historians and civic leaders that worked alongside members of the Oklahoma City Comets front office.

Poff spent parts of four seasons with the 89ers during the team's affiliation with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 459 career games, Poff slashed .294/.378/.497 and had 58 home runs, 98 doubles and 295 RBI. He recorded back-to-back seasons with 20 home runs and at least 90 RBI in both 1978 and 1979. Poff led the team or tied for the team lead in doubles for three straight seasons between 1978-80 and led the team in walks in both 1979 and 1980.

Poff played a total of 31 games during his Major League career with the Philadelphia Phillies (1979) and Milwaukee Brewers (1980).

Spinks started 70 games on the mound for OKC across three seasons between 1969-71 when the franchise was affiliated with the Houston Astros. He led the club in starts, innings and strikeouts during both the 1969 and 1970 seasons, and he owns two of the top nine single-season strikeout totals during the 89ers era. Spinks finished in the top six in the American Association in strikeouts in each of his three seasons with OKC and finished his 89ers career with 444 strikeouts in 434.0 innings.

In 1969, Spinks threw a no-hitter against Omaha. He would go on to play parts of five seasons in the Majors with the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals between 1969-73.

Weigel was the team's Vice President and General Manager for 13 years between 1981-93. Under his leadership, the team set nine of the top 11 yearly attendance records at All Sports Stadium, including the single-season record in 1992 (364,673). Along with his front office staff, he helped pioneer new approaches to fan entertainment during games and helped create the famous Dot Race.

In addition to baseball, Weigel booked several notable bands to perform at All Sports Stadium during postgame concerts, including The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Jimmy Buffett, and Chicago. And earlier in his career while working for the San Diego Padres, Weigel helped launch the San Diego Chicken to fame.

Poff, Spinks and Weigel will all be recognized during a pregame ceremony Saturday, Aug. 16 at approximately 6:40 p.m. before the Oklahoma City Comets face the Albuquerque Isotopes starting at 7:05 p.m. A full schedule and media availability will be provided later this week.

Tonight, the Comets begin a six-game home series against Albuquerque, featuring a $2 Tuesday with select Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on sale for only $2. Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday as current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated throughout the game, with postgame fireworks to follow. In addition to Hall of Fame induction Saturday, the Comets will host an 89ers Night and Girl Scout Night.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 405-218-2150 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.