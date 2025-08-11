Promotion-Packed Weekend Ahead at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

August 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Salute to Armed Forces Night, Oklahoma City Triple-A Hall of Fame inductions, 89ers Night and Girl Scout Night make up a promotion-packed weekend ahead at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Oklahoma City Comets play the Albuquerque Isotopes in a six-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday as current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during the 7:05 p.m. game.

The evening will feature in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. S peci al rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase group tickets.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Casey's are scheduled to follow the conclusion of the game.

On Saturday, the Comets host 89ers Night and Girl Scout Night for their 7:05 p.m. game against the Isotopes.

Additionally, three new members of the Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame will be inducted during a pregame ceremony on the field starting at approximately 6:40 p.m. Saturday. The class includes three players from the franchise's 89ers era who will be announced later this week. The Oklahoma City Triple-A Baseball Hall of Fame was formed in 2023 as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats during the game in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand and the game entertainment experience will provide a throwback to the nostalgia of the 89ers era throughout the night.

With a special group ticket package, Girl Scout troops and their families can access the ballpark one hour early to enjoy food, bounce houses and games on Girl S cout Night. They also are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets for this night include a limited edition Comets hat, patch and food. Please contact Group Sales Manager Alexa Major at (405) 218-2130 or alexa.major@okccomets.com to purchase group tickets or for additional information. Girl Scout Night tickets can also be purchased online here.

Prior to Saturday's game, actor Mel Mehrabian is scheduled to sing the national anthem. Mehrabian was a series regular on the Disney+ show "The Quest" as Sorceress Tavora, appeared in NBC's "This is Us" and most recently played in "The Chosen" as Michal.

The OKC Comets are also proud to announce that our ballpark is now officially certified as Sensory Inclusive by KultureCity. This certification helps ensure guests with sensory needs can enjoy a more comfortable and inclusive game-day experience. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, and other helpful items, are available for checkout at our Customer Service Booth on the concourse. The Comets are committed to making Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark welcoming and accessible for all fans. For additional information, please visit the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark information page on the KultureCity website here.

This week's six-game series includes games nightly Tuesday through Sunday and features additional special promotions, including:

- Tuesday (7:05 p.m.) - All $2 Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including Comets Ale.

- Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

- Saturday (7:05 p.m.) - Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for purchase for Saturday's game. The ticket packages start at $47 and include four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

- Sunday (6:05 p.m.) - The home series concludes with a Family Sunday, featuring an autograph session with select Comets players before the game and kids can run the bases after the game concludes.

The last game of the series also falls on an All-You-Can-Eat Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

All-You-Can-Eat 4Packs include all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, four terrace-level game tickets and four Comets hats for the price of $30 per person. All-You-Can-Eat 4Packs can be purchased online here.

Groups of 10 or more people can also enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level gam e ticket and a Comets hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

To purchase Comets tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







