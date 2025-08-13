Comets Complete Comeback over Albuquerque

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets overcame an early five-run deficit and broke a tie in the seventh inning on the way to an 8-6 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Albuquerque (15-25/46-68) raced out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Michael Toglia hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Ryan Ritter knocked a two-run single in the second inning for a 5-0 advantage. Oklahoma City responded quickly with five runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller, RBI single by Chuckie Robinson and three-run homer by Esteury Ruiz. The Comets (23-17/69-46) then went in front, 6-5, on a solo home run by Luken Baker in the third inning. The Isotopes tied the score, 6-6, in the sixth inning before the Comets regained the lead for good in the seventh inning on Noah Miller's second sacrifice fly of the night. Jose Ramos added an insurance run for the Comets in the eighth inning, hitting a RBI single.

Of Note:

-The Comets extended their winning streak to four games for their longest winning streak since July 18-24 when they won six consecutive games...Oklahoma City has won back-to-back home games for the first time since July 8-9 against Sugar Land.

-Oklahoma City matched its biggest comeback in a win this season, overcoming a five-run deficit in a win for the fourth time this season. The Comets last overcame a five-run deficit July 5 against Las Vegas.

-The Comets have scored at least five runs in eight straight games (65 R) and have hit 14 home runs during the stretch, including two Tuesday.

-Esteury Ruiz hit his 10th home run of the season with the Comets and finished with a team-high three RBI. He went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored two runs. Since being optioned to OKC last week, Ruiz has hit safely in three of four games, going 4-for-14 with two home runs, a double, four RBI, seven walks and seven runs scored.

-In his second game with the Comets and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Luken Baker went 2-for-4 with a home run. He has hit safely in each of his first two games with the Comets since being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the St. Louis Cardinals Aug. 4.

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. Over his last seven games, Gautheir is 8-for-20 (.400) with 12 walks.

-Chuckie Robinson hit a RBI single and walked and is now 22-for-56 (.393) with 15 RBI and 12 runs over his last 15 games.

-Comets pitchers limited Albuquerque to one run over the game's final seven innings with Paul Gervase (2-0) and Julian Fernández combining to hold Albuquerque scoreless over the final three innings. Gervase was credited with his second win with OKC, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and Fernández retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning, including a strikeout, for his fourth save.

