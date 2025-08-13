August 15 Reno Aces Game Will Celebrate a Gardnerville Organ Donor's Life and Legacy

RENO, Nev. - Avriel Price grew up in Gardnerville, Nevada with her twin sister, Kayla Price, and two brothers, Trevor and Jared Price. Her quick wit and lively sense of humor brought the fun wherever she went. Kayla said people didn't want to miss an opportunity to see Avriel, stating, "You knew that if you were with her, you'd have a great time."

Avriel was 34 years old when she died in December 2022. As a registered organ donor, she gave the gift of life to five people in need of lifesaving organ transplants.

"After losing Avriel, I realized what an incredible impact organ donation makes on people," said Susan Price, Avriel's mother. "Organ donation is an incredible gift. It's a gift I didn't want her to have to give, but it's an honor to see her be recognized for her generosity."

Organ donors and recipients remain anonymous during the donation process. However, donor families can choose to connect with their loved one's recipients-it's a connection that can offer comfort and healing. Following Avriel's death, Susan wrote a letter to the woman who received her heart. Donor Network West, Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, facilitated the communication with Kristie Halsey, a mother of three. In 2023, Susan and Kayla met Kristie and listened to the heartbeat that saved her life.

"If we could've chosen who received Avriel's heart, we would've chosen Kristie," said Susan. "She's an incredible person, and I feel like she's family and I'm thrilled we have a close relationship. Avriel would have loved Kristie."

Susan will round the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Donor Network West is proud to support Home Run for Life baseball games during the Reno Aces' 2025 season. In its fourth year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to northern Nevada, where the need is great-nearly 700 Nevadans are on the national waiting list.

"Lifesaving transplantation is possible because organ donors like Avriel said yes to organ donation," said Matthew Graves, vice president of donor operations, Donor Network West. "Donor Network West is honored to partner with the Reno Aces to highlight northern Nevada's organ donor heroes and their families, sharing their stories to further their legacies and raise awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation."

"The Home Run for Life series has brought meaningful moments of remembrance, celebration and gratitude to Greater Nevada Field as fans and players have honored those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "The Reno Aces are proud to support Donor Network West's mission to heal and save lives."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has either received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the third Home Run for Life game of the 2025 season.

Community members are encouraged to learn about the impact of organ, eye and tissue donation and take action by joining the registry as organ donors. For more information on how to register as a donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.







