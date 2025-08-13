Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Las Vegas

August 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/13 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Bryce Miller - MLR (0-0, 4.70) vs. Las Vegas RHP Mitch Spence (0-0, 13.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD RHP Domingo Gonzalez (#49) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL C Jacob Nottingham - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Fell in the series opener at Las Vegas, 7-6 in 11 innings...Blas Castaño logged a quality start, allowing three runs (two earned) over 6.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision...trailing 3-0 after six innings, Tacoma began to rally with an RBI single from Austin Shenton in the top of the seventh...Luke Raley tied the game at three in the eighth with a two-run home run, his second in as many games...Las Vegas took the lead back in the bottom of the eighth, getting a two-run home run from Brett Harris to lead 5-3...the Rainiers rallied one more time in the ninth inning, as Harry Ford drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Ben Williamson tied the game at five with a two-out single to force the bottom of the ninth inning...Jesse Hahn pitched a scoreless ninth to send the game to extra innings...both teams scored a run in the 10th, but Tacoma was kept off the board in the 11th...in the bottom of the inning, Cooper Bowman hit a one-out single to give Las Vegas the walk-off win.

IT'S MILLER TIME: RHP Bryce Miller will make his third Major League rehab start tonight with the Rainiers...in his first rehab start on August 1 at Sugar Land, Miller fired 4.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six without at walk...his second start came last Thursday, August 7 against Reno, where he allowed four runs on four hits (three home runs), walking two and striking out five over 3.2 innings...Miller, 26, went 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 starts for Seattle this season before landing on the 15-Day Injured List on June 10 (retro June 7) with right elbow inflammation...Miller is the third Mariners' starting pitcher to appear with Tacoma on Major League rehab this season, joining Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

CUTTING DOWN ON K's: The Rainiers drew 10 walks while striking out 10 times in their 7-6 loss on Tuesday night, the 30th time this season that the number of walks drawn is greater than or equal to the number of times they struck out...the Rainiers are 22-8 in such games this season...the Rainiers have struck out the fewest times in Triple-A this season at 824 and have drawn the seventh-most walks in the circuit with 521...there are two qualified PCL hitters with more walks drawn than strikeouts this season, both are Rainiers: Rhylan Thomas (31BB/23K - 1.35 ratio) and Spencer Packard (52B/49K - 1.06 ratio).

WALK-OFF WOES: The Rainiers suffered their ninth walk-off loss of the season on Tuesday in Las Vegas, tied for the most in Triple-A with Charlotte, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Reno...the loss was Tacoma's sixth extra-inning loss of the season, tied for the third-most in Triple-A...the loss was also the Rainiers' seventh of the season when they get a quality start, the most in the PCL and the third-most in Triple-A, trailing Durham and Rochester, who have each lost nine games when they get a quality start.

COMING UP EMPTY IN VEGAS: By losing on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, the Rainiers have lost each of their first seven games at Las Vegas Ballpark this season...going back to last season the skid stretches to 11 consecutive losses in Las Vegas, dating back to April 18, 2024...Tacoma is one of two Triple-A teams this season to have played at least seven games without a win at a single ballpark this season, joining the Salt Lake Bees, who have lost all nine games at Cheney Stadium this year...Tacoma's 6.60 ERA in Las Vegas is their highest for a venue in which they've played at least seven games at this year.

ROBLES ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Victor Robles to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Robles was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 7 after making a diving catch into the netting in the right field corner at Oracle Park in San Francisco, moving to the 60-Day Injured List on April 23...in 10 games with Seattle this season, Robles hit .273 (12x44) with three doubles, three RBI and three stolen bases...in 2024 with Seattle (after he was released by Washington), Robles hit .328 in 77 games with 20 doubles, four home runs, 28 RBI and 30 stolen bases (in 31 attempts)...his first appearance will be his Rainiers' debut.

TAYLOR LOVES LIFE ON THE ROAD: UTL Samad Taylor enters tonight's game in Las Vegas hitting .360 (64x178) on the road, the second-highest road batting average among all full-season minor leaguers (trails ROC's Robert Hassell III), and his 1.031 OPS is the 10th-best...Taylor's .360 average on the road is the seventh-best for a Rainier since 2005 (min. 150 AB) and his .447 on-base percentage on the road is the third-best by a Rainier since 2005 and his 10.31 OPS is the fifth-best.

RETURN OF RALEY: The Seattle Mariners sent OF Luke Raley to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Friday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on July 30 (retro July 27) for back spasms...Raley embarks on his second Major League rehab assignment of the season with Tacoma, having suited up for the Rainiers from June 12-18, hitting .368 (7x19) with a double, a home run and three RBI over five games while rehabbing a right oblique strain...Raley has played in 49 games with the Mariners this year, hitting .220/.343/.348 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI.

FORD FINDS HIS WAY ON BASE: By drawing a walk on Tuesday, Harry Ford extended his current on-base streak to 17 games...over his 17-game streak, Ford is hitting .308 (20x65) with four doubles, five home runs, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored with a 1.025 OPS...Ford currently ranks third in the PCL in on-base percentage at .412 and seventh with 61 walks drawn...his 61 walks are the most among Triple-A catchers and the second-most by a Rainiers' catcher since 2005, trailing the 82 drawn by Cooper Hummel in 2023...Ford's 61 walks are also the most by a Triple-A player under 23 years old this season.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the first game in Baltimore with a 1-0 shutout victory...George Kirby struck out seven while allowing three hits over 7.0 innings to get his eighth win of the season...Seattle's lone run came in the first inning on a Josh Naylor RBI single...Andres Muñoz picked up his 28th save of the year in the victory.







