Aces' Second Princess Night and Toy Story Night Come to Greater Nevada Field this Week

August 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, for six games at Greater Nevada Field this week. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Dog Days, presented by Sit Means Sit/Sinclair:

Wednesday, August 13th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Princess Night 2:

Friday, August 15th

This magical night is coming back by popular demand! Come take pictures with princesses on the concourse, buy co-branded merchandise, and experience a postgame fireworks show!

Toy Story Night, presented by 103.7 The River/KOLO/Washoe County HSA:

Saturday, August 16th

There's a snake in my boot! Come out for Toy Story Night featuring Woody and Buzz, Toy Story jerseys, and special merchandise!

Be sure to arrive early for a Slinky Giveaway and stay after for Postgame Kids Run the Bases!

August Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (8/12)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (8/13) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (8/14) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (8/15) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (8/17) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







