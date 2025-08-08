Isotopes Outlast Express on Toglia's 11th-Inning Single, 9-8

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 8-7 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Sterlin Thompson and Michael Toglia delivered back-to-back RBI singles, giving the Isotopes a dramatic 9-8 victory over the Round Rock Express on Friday night.

Albuquerque led 3-2 in the top of the ninth, but Richie Martin led off with a triple, and Kellen Strahm immediately singled him home to tie the contest. Cooper Johnson then blasted a two-run homer, giving Round Rock a 5-3 edge. In the bottom half, Zac Veen singled before Owen Miller evened things up again with a two-run clout of his own.

The Express scored twice in the 10th, including an RBI single by former Isotopes team MVP Alan Trejo, who also homered earlier in the night. In his second-ever game above the Single-A level, Nolan Clifford again came through with a dramatic hit - a two-run triple to right-center that tied it at 7-7.

Johnson's sac fly gave Round Rock an 8-7 lead in the top of the 11th, before Thompson and Toglia's heroics.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque celebrated their eighth walk-off victory of the season, and first since June 12 vs. Oklahoma City (Warming Bernabel RBI single). All-time, the Isotopes have 15 walk-off wins against Round Rock (last: Jameson Hannah, RBI single: May 2, 2024).

- The Isotopes improved to 5-1 in extra-inning games, including 2-1 against Round Rock. They played back-to-back contests that lasted past regulation at Dell Diamond on July 10-11, winning 3-2 and losing 9-8.

- Albuquerque notched their 12th come-from-behind win after trailing in the seventh or later (last: July 10 at Round Rock, 3-2 triumph in 10 innings).

- Sam Hilliard ripped a two-run triple in the seventh inning, tying Eric Reed for most career three-baggers in Isotopes history with 25. Hilliard accomplished the feat in 342 games, while Reed legged out his 25th triple in his 225th contest for Albuquerque, on Aug. 29, 2007 at Round Rock.

- Hilliard has a hit in 15 of his last 16 games, compiling a .328/.408/.734 slashline with six doubles, four triples, and four homers and 16 RBI.

- Thompson extended his hitting streak to eight games with his pinch-hit RBI single in the 10th. He is 11-for-22 with three homers and seven RBI during the stretch, one off his season-high nine-gamer from July 11-27.

- Zac Veen was 3-for-6, his sixth contest with three or more hits (last: July 30 vs. Sacramento, 3-for-5). Veen has a hit in 28 of his last 32 games, slashing .371/.429/.583 with 10 doubles, three triples, four homers, 24 RBI and nine stolen bases.

- Sean Bouchard singled and walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 18 games dating back to June 28. He is slashing .214/.371/.375 with just 12 hits and 12 walks during the span.

- Miller snapped a string of 58 homerless at-bats with his game-tying blast in the ninth inning. The last time Miller had gone deep was July 11 at Round Rock off Ryan Garcia.

- Toglia produced his fifth multi-hit contest with Albuquerque this season, and first since rejoining the club on Aug. 3. He has 18 RBI in just 16 games at the Triple-A level.

- In both of the games Clifford has played for the Isotopes, he has delivered a game-tying, two-run hit late in the contest. On Sept. 13, 2024, Clifford helped Albuquerque rally from a 9-0 deficit, singling home two runs in the seventh inning for his first professional knock. Additionally, tonight was the first triple of Clifford's career.

- Albright became the fourth Isotopes starter to complete at least seven innings, and second in four games after Andrew Quezada accomplished the feat in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Others this season include Bradley Blalock (7.2 IP, May 29 vs. SUG) and Carson Palmquist (7.0 IP, July 12 at RR).

- Albright tied his-career high by tossing 7.0 frames (six previous times: last Aug. 13, 2024 vs. Somerset). It was the ninth quality start of 2025 for an Albuquerque hurler (last: Palmquist, July 12 at Round Rock).

- The Isotopes struck out just three Express batters, tying a season-low for a nine-inning contest (also: April 26 and May 24, both at Reno). Overall, Albuquerque's pitching staff has recorded just 11 punchouts in the last four games.

- Albuquerque drew eight walks, tied for the third-most in a game in 2025 (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, July 23 at Salt Lake). Their season-high of 10 free passes came April 23 at Reno.

- Friday was the seventh time in 2025 the Isotopes recorded multiple triples, and the second occurrence during this series, along with Tuesday vs. Round Rock.

- Overall, the Isotopes and Express combined to go 8-for-30 with runners in scoring position.

- Albuquerque improved to 15-18 in one-run games, including 8-6 at home. This was the first time they have played a contest decided by a lone tally at Isotopes Park since July 20, a 5-4 loss to Reno.

- The Isotopes snapped a five-game losing streak, tied for their season-worst (other: June 25-29 at Las Vegas). Additionally, they ended a four-game slide at home, which was their longest since May 28-31, 2024 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Albuquerque had a walk-off victory for the second-straight year on Native American Heritage Night. Hunter Stovall belted a game-ending home run last year (Aug. 31), giving the Isotopes a 4-3 win over Reno.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Round Rock play game six of the seven-game series on Saturday at 6:35 pm. The Isotopes celebrate "Tamalewood Night" and will play as the Mariachis. Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher, and veteran Carl Edwards Jr. is slated to toss for the Express.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.