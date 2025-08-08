Reno Aces Back to School Flash Sale

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







WHAT: $10 Infield Reserve tickets for all Sunday through Thursday home games for August, limit ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "SCHOOL"

WHEN: Friday, August 8th, 2025, until 11:59 PM PST

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003

The Reno Aces have two homestands in August hosting the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, August 12-17 and the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, August 26-31.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







