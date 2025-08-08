Reno Aces Back to School Flash Sale
August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: $10 Infield Reserve tickets for all Sunday through Thursday home games for August, limit ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "SCHOOL"
WHEN: Friday, August 8th, 2025, until 11:59 PM PST
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003
The Reno Aces have two homestands in August hosting the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, August 12-17 and the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, August 26-31.
Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
