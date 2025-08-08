Big El Paso Third Too Much for OKC

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A seven-run third inning by the El Paso Chihuahuas proved too much to overcome as the Oklahoma City Comets lost, 11-5, Thursday evening at Southwest University Park. El Paso (23-12/61-49) struck first with a two-run home run from Luis Campusano to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Following back-to-back fielding errors by the Chihuahuas in the second inning, Chris Okey tied the game with a two-run triple. Two batters later, an RBI single by Nick Senzel gave the Comets (19-17/65-46) the lead at 3-2. Oklahoma City added on in the third inning with an RBI single by Kody Hoese, but El Paso responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, featuring a grand slam by Rodolfo Durán, to jump ahead, 9-4. Hoese hit an RBI groundout in the fifth inning before El Paso added on a run in the bottom half of the inning to push their lead out to 10-5. Durán hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to extend the Chihuahuas' lead to 11-5.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost five of the last six games, eight of the last 10 games and nine of the last 12 games...The team has lost the first three games of a series for the first time this season and is now on a season-high four-game road losing streak.

-El Paso scored seven runs in the third inning, tying for the highest-scoring inning by an opponent this year, along with June 22 against Round Rock. During the rally, Rodolfo Durán hit the third grand slam allowed by the Comets in the last nine games and fourth grand slam allowed in the last 12 games.

-Oklahoma City has allowed at least seven runs in four straight games (36 R) and allowed double-digit hits in each of the last four games (50 H)...Over the last 11 innings going back to Wednesday, the Comets have allowed 18 runs, 19 hits and 14 walks.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with an RBI before leaving the game due to injury in the fifth inning...Senzel has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, including seven multi-hit games, batting.354 (22x62) with 10 RBI.

-Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 with two RBI. Hoese is 10-for-28 (.357) during the hitting streak. He's also hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games (16x50).

-Austin Gauthier drew two walks and has reached base in 11 of 14 plate appearances to start the current series.

