Isotopes Fall 13-6 for Fifth-Straight Loss

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Express plated nine runs between the fourth and sixth frames en route to a 13-6 triumph over the Isotopes Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has lost five-straight games, tying a season-high (also: June 25-29 at Las Vegas). The club hasn't lost more than five in-a-row since dropping seven-straight from September 14-21, 2024).

-The Isotopes have lost a season-high four-straight games at home. The team last lost four-straight at home from June 29-July 9, 2024 (final three against Salt Lake and series-opener vs. Tacoma).

-With the loss, Albuquerque also dropped its 14th series of the year and fourth at home (last: July 18-20 vs. Reno).

-The Isotopes fell to 20 games below .500, a season-low.

-Albuquerque has lost six-straight games to Round Rock and is 7-28 since May 28, 2023, against the Express. It's the fourth time the club has lost at least six-straight to Round Rock (last: 10, May 27, 2023-May 1, 2024, a series-high losing streak).

-The Isotopes allowed 21 hits on the night, tying a season-high (also: April 25 at Reno).

-Albuquerque surrendered five homers on the night, tying a season-high (also: May 28 vs. Sugar Land).

-Round Rock's Alan Trejo belted two homers, the 13th two-homer contest permitted by the Isotopes and second of the series (other Abimelec Ortiz on August 5).

-Connor Van Scoyoc allowed seven earned runs over 1.1 innings in relief, the 17th time an Isotopes reliever has permitted seven-plus earned runs in an outing since 2005, per the MLB Database (last: Josh Rogers, May 27, 2023, vs. Round Rock, seven earned runs over 0.1 inning.

-Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks, a hit-by-pitch and RBI. It's the second time this year he has reached base five times (other: May 16 vs. Tacoma, five hits). Has homers in back-to-back games for first time this year. Has a seven-game hit streak, slashing .476/.577/.905 with three homers and six RBI.

-Blaine Crim went 1-for-5 with his first homer as an Isotope and 19th of the season. Is 2-for-14 with two RBI over four games with Albuquerque.

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-5 with a double and has a hit in 14 of his last 15 games. During stretch, is slashing .311/.386/.705 with six doubles, three triples, four homers and 13 RBI.

-Keston Hiura went 2-for-5 with two RBI. Has two hits in five of his last six games. Over last 11 contests, is slashing 375/.469/.800 with three doubles, one triple, four homers and 11 RBI.

-Jose Torres went 2-for-4 with his third homer of the year. All three homers have come in his last nine games. Has a four-game hit streak (6x15).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game five of the series tomorrow beginning at 6:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Mason Albright for game one while Trey Supak is slated to toe the rubber for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2025

