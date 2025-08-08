OKC Comets Game Notes - August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (19-17/65-46) at

El Paso Chihuahuas (23-12/61-49)

Game #112 of 150/Second Half #37 of 75/Road #55 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Landon Knack (3-4, 6.55) vs. ELP-LHP Jackson Wolf (4-1, 5.48)

Friday, August 8, 2025 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park trying to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season and their first 0-4 start to a series since May 2024...The Comets are 1-5 in their last six games, 2-8 in their last 10 games and 3-9 in their last 12 games.

Last Game: A seven-run third inning by the El Paso Chihuahuas proved too much to overcome as the Oklahoma City Comets lost, 11-5, Thursday evening at Southwest University Park. El Paso struck first with a two-run home run from Luis Campusano to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Following back-to-back fielding errors by the Chihuahuas in the second inning, Chris Okey tied the game with a two-run triple. Two batters later, an RBI single by Nick Senzel gave the Comets the lead at 3-2. Oklahoma City added on in the third inning with an RBI single by Kody Hoese, but El Paso responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, featuring a grand slam by Rodolfo Durán, to jump ahead, 9-4. Hoese hit an RBI groundout in the fifth inning before El Paso added on a run in the bottom half of the inning to push their lead out to 10-5. Durán hit his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to extend the Chihuahuas' lead to 11-5.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (3-4) is set to make his second start of August and 11th overall of the season with OKC...Knack has been charged with losses in back-to-back outings and last pitched Aug. 2 against Salt Lake in OKC's 3-2 defeat, allowing three runs on five hits, including a home run, over 6.0 innings. He only issued one walk and tied his career-high mark with 11 strikeouts. He last had 11 K's April 29, 2023 with Double-A Tulsa at Arkansas and became the third Comets pitcher with 11 or more strikeouts this season, joining Emmet Sheehan and Matt Sauer...Since his most recent option to OKC in early June, Knack has allowed 41 runs (39 ER) and 51 hits over 45.2 IP across nine games, with opponents batting .283 with eight homers. He's allowed at least four runs in six of the nine outings and at least five runs in four of the nine games...He has also made nine appearances (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season (3-2, 5.12 ERA)...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2025: 7-8 2024: 10-8 All-time: 67-58 At ELP: 30-33

The Comets travel to El Paso for the third and final series of the season between the teams, but first at Southwest University Park and lone series between the teams during the second half...The first 12 meetings of the season between the teams were played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the first six weeks of the season. The teams split their most recent series, 3-3, April 29-May 4 after the Comets won the first series, 4-2, April 1-6....Through the first 12 meetings, the Comets outscored the Chihuahuas, 76-62, and El Paso hit nine home runs compared to OKC's eight homers...Ryan Ward racked up 16 hits and 12 RBI in his first 12 games against El Paso this season...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games...The Comets won the first four games between the teams this season, but the Chihuahuas have since won eight of the last 11 games against OKC, including five straight...Going back to last season, OKC has lost seven of its last nine games in El Paso, including six of the last seven.

Summer Slide: Oklahoma City has lost the first three games of a series for the first time this season and first time since Sept. 3-5, 2024 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tonight the Comets will look to avoid their first 0-4 start to a series since May 14-17, 2024 at Sacramento. The Comets need to win each of the next three games to avoid back-to-back series losses for the first time since losing three six-game series in a row in June 2024...The Comets are 3-9 in the last 12 games, but before the recent rough patch, the Comets raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - and sat a season-best 25 games above .500. At 65-46 overall, this is the first time since the Comets entered the All-Star Break at 56-37 that the team is less than 20 games above .500.

The Crooked Number: El Paso scored seven runs in the third inning Thursday night, tying for the highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season, along with the fourth inning June 22 against Round Rock. During the Chihuahuas' third-inning rally last night, they drew five walks and had four hits, including a grand slam by Rodolfo Durán - the third grand slam allowed by the Comets in the last nine games and fourth grand slam allowed in the last 12 games...OKC has given up at least one inning of three-plus runs in eight of the last 10 games (10 total)...Despite the Comets outscoring their opponents by 101 runs overall this season, opponents have now recorded more innings of four-plus runs than the OKC.

Road Detour: The Comets are now on a season-high four-game road losing streak and have started a road series down 0-3 for the first time since May 2024 at Sacramento, snapping a streak of 19 straight road series with at least one win in the first two games. The Comets are also 1-5 in their last six road games following an eight-game winning streak on the road. This is the first time OKC has lost four consecutive road games since June 26-July 1, 2024 during a six-game road losing skid...They own the PCL's best road record at 35-19 as they are the only PCL team with more than 27 road wins this season. OKC is also 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of 2025, with a +111 run differential but must win each of the last three games in El Paso to avoid their first road series loss of the season...The Comets bat at a league-leading .295 clip in away games, while their 85 home runs, 399 runs (7.4 RPG) and 579 hits are most in the PCL on the road.

Source Kode: Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to eight games last night, going 1-for-4 with two RBI. The hitting streak is the longest current streak for a Comets player and Hoese is 10-for-28 (.357) during the stretch, which is his second-longest of the season behind a 10-game streak June 14-27. Hoese has also hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, batting 16-for-50 (.320) with six doubles and nine RBI.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward entered last night's game as a pinch-runner for Nick Senzel in the fifth inning and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a run scored...He leads the Minors with 99 RBI, 127 hits, 57 extra-base hits and 244 total bases while ranking second with 28 home runs and tied for second with 87 runs...He is now one RBI shy of becoming the fifth player during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with at least 100 RBI in a season, including himself last year (101).

Matters of the Mound: The Comets have allowed at least seven runs in four straight games (36 R) and the 11 runs marked the third time in the last eight games the Comets allowed 10 or more runs in a game...El Paso racked up 12 hits Thursday as the Comets have now allowed double-digit hits in each of the last four games (50 H) for the first time since a season-long seven-game stretch May 30-June 6 (82 H). Over the last four games, opponents are batting .345 (50x145) with 17 extra-base hits...With 11 more strikeouts last night, the Comets have double-digit strikeouts in nine of the last 11 games, and the team's 124 K's since July 26 are most in the Minors...However, over each of the first three games in El Paso, OKC has issued at least seven walks a game and a total of 24 walks. The Comets lead all Triple-A teams in walks with 559 walks - 21 more than the next-highest total...Over the last 11 innings going back to Wednesday, the Comets have allowed 18 runs, 19 hits and 14 walks.

In the Nick of Time: Nick Senzel recorded the Comets' lone multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI before leaving the game due to injury in the fifth inning...He has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, including seven multi-hit games, batting .355 (22x62) with 11 RBI, 13 walks and 15 runs scored. Since July 19, Senzel leads the Comets with 22 hits, 1.006 OPS and .474 OBP, while his 15 runs are tied for first on the team. His hits and OBP rank second in the league during the stretch.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier drew two walks Thursday and has reached base in 11 of 14 plate appearances to start the current series...CJ Alexander picked up a hit, walk and run last night and through his first five games of August is batting .471 (8-for-17) with four extra-base hits and six RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.