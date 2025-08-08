Aces Shut Down, 7-0, by Rainiers

August 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (13-24, 50-62) were taken down 7-0 by the Tacoma Rainiers (25-12, 63-49), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Despite the loss, Tommy Troy kept it rolling at the plate with a two-hit night. The top prospect has excelled in four games at the Triple-A level, going 8-for-17 (.471) with three doubles, one home run, and five RBI.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Rainiers; first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tommy Troy: 2-for-4

Andy Weber: 2-for-3, 1 BB

Aces starting lineup: Albert Almora Jr. (LF), Tommy Troy (CF), Tristin English (1B), Ivan Melendez (DH), Kristian Robinson (RF), René Pinto (C), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Andy Weber (3B), Juan Corniel (2B), Kohl Drake (P), Rainiers starting lineup: Samad Taylor (2B), Luke Raley (DH), Rhylan Thomas (CF), Harry Ford (C), Leody Taveras (RF), Cade Marlowe (LF), Leo Rivas (SS), Jack López (3B), Austin Shenton (1B), Jhonathan DÃ-az (P), Umpires -- HP: James Jean. 1B: Ray Valero. 3B: Thomas O'Neil.

Gametime Weather: 76 degrees, Cloudy.

Wind: 5 mph, In From LF.

First pitch by Jhonathan DÃ-az at 7:07 PM. local time.

Attendance: 7,174.







